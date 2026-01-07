TV Recap: High Potential — “The One That Got Away (Part Two)” Delivers a Brilliant Art Heist Twist and a Dangerous New Truth

As Morgan uncovers an insurance scam built on forgery and murder, the stolen Rembrandt finally finds its way home — but Roman’s mystery becomes far more dangerous.

With the Rembrandt still missing, Arthur Ellis spooked, and Morgan increasingly certain she’s been circling the wrong suspects, High Potential barrels into the back half of its two-part mid-season mystery with confidence and momentum. “The One That Got Away (Part Two)” raises the stakes immediately, turning last episode’s flirtation-laced art heist into a full-blown conspiracy — one that forces Morgan to question not just who stole the painting, but who’s been manipulating the truth from the very beginning. As bodies start to drop and the backpack storyline edges closer to real danger, Morgan’s instincts are tested harder than ever — and this time, being right might cost her.

Season 2, Episode 8: “The One That Got Away (Part Two)” - Written by Marc Halsey

​​The episode opens in the museum’s dim parking garage, where a Gallery Attendant (Stephanie Styles) nervously walks toward her car. Someone dressed in black trails her through the shadows. Suddenly, the figure lunges — only to reveal himself as her boyfriend, Mark (Zach Zagoria), pulling a prank. She scolds him, then laughs it off, the two kissing near a concrete pillar. As she searches for her keys, they notice something horrifying nearby: a man lying face-down on the ground, blood pooling beneath his head.

At the crime scene, Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) questions the shaken couple, who insist they didn’t see anyone else leave the garage. The attendant anxiously asks whether the death might be connected to the stolen painting. Moments later, Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) arrives — riding in with Rhys Eastman (Aiden Turner) — immediately setting off Captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey), who is furious that Karadec looped Morgan back in after explicitly benching her.

The victim is identified as Cyrus Caro (Reggie De Leon), the Harbach Museum’s director. Wagner explains that Cyrus appears to have been killed with a blow to the back of the head using his own tire iron. Karadec believes the murder is directly connected to the Rembrandt theft. Morgan asks for time of death — Karadec estimates within the last hour, which visibly relieves her. She quickly excuses herself under the guise of “kid stuff.” As she surveys the scene, she clocks Cyrus’s $200,000 watch on the ground and casually notes it’s a fake — the second hand ticks instead of gliding.

Morgan heads to Rhys’ hotel, stealing a key card by distracting housekeeping. Karadec follows her, catching up in the hallway. He tells her he knew something was wrong the moment she arrived at the garage. Morgan comes clean: she believes Rhys may actually be Jean-Baptiste. She explains her reasoning, after confessing to the trist — the bullet scar on his left shoulder, his uncanny familiarity with every turn of the investigation, and the way the puzzle fits together too neatly. Karadec points out that searching Rhys’ room would be illegal. Morgan agrees — and then does it anyway.

Inside the room, Morgan answers Rhys’ call as she approaches a large wooden crate, telling him she had to go work on another case. He senses something’s off and suggests picking up where they left off earlier. Morgan opens the crate — only to find a painting, but not the Rembrandt.

She later meets Karadec, still convinced Rhys is working with an accomplice. Karadec worries about how far she’s pushing things — and how Wagner will react if he finds out. He wants to bring the captain up to speed. Morgan asks him to lie to regain Wagner’s trust. It’s a tough sell for Karadec.

Back at LAPD, Daphne (Javicia Leslie) updates the case board as Wagner reminds Morgan that she’s officially off the investigation. Lev “Oz” Osman (Dennis Akdeniz) outlines what they know about Cyrus: museum director for five years, active on social media just hours before his death. The ransom vehicle is registered to Lou Fowler, and Ari Weisman (Jon Abrahams) remains their lead suspect. Morgan studies a photo of Ari’s grandmother, recalling her story about the painting being her only childhood treasure.

Karadec offers to take Morgan with him to Cyrus’ apartment. Wagner shuts it down, insisting Karadec go alone and pushing the team for answers ahead of another press briefing.

Rhys approaches Morgan in the break room, apologizing for the tension earlier. She claims the “other case” is already solved. He congratulates her, noting how nervous she seems. When he turns away, Morgan tests his briefcase — it’s locked.

Meanwhile, Karadec presses Wagner to reinstate Morgan, arguing she’s essential. Wagner relents, but with a condition: if Morgan screws up again, it’s on Karadec.

Morgan and Karadec arrive at Cyrus’ apartment, where the landlord lets them inside. They hear movement — despite Cyrus having lived alone. Inside, they find Emilio (James Martinez), Cyrus’ boyfriend from Colombia, who says Cyrus invited him to move in quickly. Morgan notices red clay, brushes, antique candelabras, and polishing materials. She questions Emilio about antiquing techniques, but his answers don’t add up.

Morgan connects the dots: red iron oxide mixed with aluminum becomes explosive — the same compound used to melt glass at the museum. She checks the sink and finds residue. Emilio panics and bolts. Karadec chases him through the courtyard. Emilio dives into a stolen car — but it won’t start. Karadec arrests him.

Back at HQ, Morgan steps away to take a call from Arthur Ellis (Mekhi Phifer), who’s been jumped by someone demanding Roman’s backpack. He’s being patched up at a boxing gym. Arthur warns her again: whoever this is wants the backpack badly. Morgan begs him to let her help and asks if he can describe the attacker for a sketch artist.

Greg (Joel de la Fuente) and Linda Foster (Tricia O’Kelley) arrive furious, demanding answers. Wagner tells them they have a suspect in custody but refuses details. They threaten to hire their own private investigator.

During Emilio’s interrogation, Wagner aggressively frames him as Jean-Baptiste, suggesting he dated Cyrus to gain museum access. Emilio insists he only knew about the painting because of Cyrus. Wagner produces a court order allowing them to inspect Emilio’s left shoulder for scars.

Morgan watches with Rhys through the glass. She casually asks Rhys about scars, showing him one on her finger. He knowingly points to his left shoulder. “You know the one,” he says, explaining it came from a 2010 Florence art festival shooting. Through the glass, Morgan notices Emilio’s shoulder is covered in scars. She also spots red ink staining the side of Emilio’s hand. She thinks it’s from grading papers, but she didn’t see any in the apartment.

The team searches Emilio’s language school office. Morgan notices papers clipped tightly to a corkboard instead of pinned. Looking behind it, she finds the missing Rembrandt!

Wagner holds a press conference announcing Emilio’s arrest for Cyrus’ murder and the recovery of the stolen painting.

Selena Soto (Judy Reyes) visits Arthur at the boxing gym. When he describes his attacker, it matches the unidentified man from the backpack photos. Arthur refuses police protection but asks Soto to keep eyes on Morgan and her family.

Morgan reunites Ari and his grandmother Miriam Weisman (Rita Zohar) with the painting. Miriam breaks down — then freezes. “The eyes are wrong,” she says. Morgan looks closer. She’s right. The paint is too modern. Morgan rushes out.

Wagner challenges Karadec when Morgan insists the painting is a fake. Karadec backs her instincts. An Art Forensic Scientist (David Gautreaux) is brought in.

Morgan confronts Rhys in the elevator, demanding to see what’s in his briefcase. He opens it — paperwork, including insurance documents. Morgan apologizes… then notices policy details that don’t sit right. She exits the elevator, shaken.

Daphne uncovers the truth: the Fosters insured nearly all their art years ago — now only one piece remained insured. The odds of that being stolen are impossible. Morgan realizes the scheme: commission a perfect forgery, stage a theft of the fake, keep the original, and collect the insurance payout. Cyrus helped, paid with the watch. When he became a liability, they killed him.

Morgan remembers the yacht from the Foster’s photo — Easy Monet. They’re running.

Karadec and Wagner rush to the harbor as Daphne and Oz discover the Fosters’ home emptied of valuables. The forensic scientist confirms the painting is a fake — the best he’s ever seen.

Karadec and Wagner board Easy Monet just as it casts off. Linda Foster panics as her husband pulls a flare gun on Karadec. Wagner disarms him. Below deck, Linda shows Wagner where the painting should be — the crate is empty. A diver slips into the water carrying a tube.

Onshore, Rhys emerges — only to find Morgan sitting on his car. He admits he took the painting, insisting he’s not a murderer and that Jean-Baptiste doesn’t truly exist. He claims he’s trying to return the painting to where it belongs. Morgan doesn’t fully trust him — but she doesn’t stop him.

Later, the team regroups at a bar, questioning whether the wealthy will ever face real consequences. Wagner joins them, telling Morgan she’s not fired. “I’m not letting you go,” he says. They toast. When he asks what she thinks happened to the painting, she shrugs. “I’m just a consultant.”

At the Weisman home, Ari opens the door to find a tube on the porch. Miriam unwraps it — the real painting. She weeps. “It’s my girl!”

Arthur called Soto, being followed by the mysterious bearded man again. He was driving to the LAPD with an ETA or 20 minutes, but he never arrives. Later, we see Arthur’s phone unanswered on the ground beside his abandoned truck as Soto struggles to reach him.

Karadec watches Morgan laughing with Wagner across the bar — while a mysterious bearded man — the one who attacked Arthur — observes her from the shadows.

Next Episode: “Under the Rug” - Airing Tuesday, January 13th, at 9/8c on ABC.

As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“Such a Remarkable Day” by Charlotte Gainsbourg

“Mains De L’amour” by Donna Blue

“Deadly Valentine” by Charlotte Gainsbourg