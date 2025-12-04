Escaping NXIVM’s Grasp: "IMPACT x Nightline" Goes Inside the Mind of a Cult
"IMPACT x Nightline: Under His Spell" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline takes viewers inside the infamous NXIVM cult founded by Keith Raniere.
What's Happening:
- This week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries explores the infamous NXIVM cult, founded by Keith Raniere and known for blackmailing, sexually abusing and manipulating women for over two decades.
- Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang speaks with three former members of NXIVM after one of its top leaders, Allison Mack, was recently released from prison. Mack, once a rising Hollywood star, bares all in two podcasts, sharing her dark story of indoctrination and her role in recruiting and abusing other women.
- The episode explores how Mack grappled with the harm she inflicted and the psychological grip of cult leader Keith Raniere.
- New interviews with former NXIVM members Sarah Edmondson, Anthony “Nippy” Ames and Mark Vicente, who were lured into the group under the guise of an executive success program, are featured in the episode.
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Natalie Robehmed, podcast host of CBC’s Allison After NXIVM
- Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View and former federal prosecutor
- Rachel Bernstein, licensed therapist and cult specialist
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor
