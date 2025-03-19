J. Smith-Cameron Joins the Cast of Hulu's New Series On the Murdaugh Family

The series is inspired by the real-life events of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh.
by |
Tags: ,

J. Smith-Cameron has been cast in Hulu's upcoming series about the Murdaugh family.

What’s Happening:

  • J. Smith-Cameron has been chosen to appear in Hulu's upcoming series focused on the Murdaugh family.
  • According to Variety, Smith-Cameron is set to join the cast of the untitled true crime drama, which also features previously announced stars Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke.
  • The series is inspired by the true events involving Maggie and Alex Murdaugh, as well as the investigative efforts of journalist Mandy Matney, the creator of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast.
  • Arquette will play the role of Maggie, while Clarke will portray Alex.
  • The Murdaugh family held significant sway in the Lowcountry area of South Carolina, exercising considerable legal and political power.
  • However, for nearly ten years, they have faced allegations of various criminal activities, including fraud and murder.
  • Beyond the Murdaugh Murders podcast, their story has been explored in several docuseries and news features.
  • Smith-Cameron will be portraying Marian Proctor, Maggie's refined older sister, living in Charleston, who stands in sharp contrast to Maggie's rural existence in Hampton. Marian provides Maggie with a crucial outside perspective on the Murdaugh family's realm of influence.
  • Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr are co-creators and executive producers of the series, with Fuller also serving as showrunner. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund will executive produce through their company, Eat the Cat, alongside Matney.
  • The project is produced by UCP, where Antosca and Eat the Cat have an overall deal.

More On Hulu:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy