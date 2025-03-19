J. Smith-Cameron Joins the Cast of Hulu's New Series On the Murdaugh Family
The series is inspired by the real-life events of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh.
J. Smith-Cameron has been cast in Hulu's upcoming series about the Murdaugh family.
What’s Happening:
- J. Smith-Cameron has been chosen to appear in Hulu's upcoming series focused on the Murdaugh family.
- According to Variety, Smith-Cameron is set to join the cast of the untitled true crime drama, which also features previously announced stars Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke.
- The series is inspired by the true events involving Maggie and Alex Murdaugh, as well as the investigative efforts of journalist Mandy Matney, the creator of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast.
- Arquette will play the role of Maggie, while Clarke will portray Alex.
- The Murdaugh family held significant sway in the Lowcountry area of South Carolina, exercising considerable legal and political power.
- However, for nearly ten years, they have faced allegations of various criminal activities, including fraud and murder.
- Beyond the Murdaugh Murders podcast, their story has been explored in several docuseries and news features.
- Smith-Cameron will be portraying Marian Proctor, Maggie's refined older sister, living in Charleston, who stands in sharp contrast to Maggie's rural existence in Hampton. Marian provides Maggie with a crucial outside perspective on the Murdaugh family's realm of influence.
- Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr are co-creators and executive producers of the series, with Fuller also serving as showrunner. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund will executive produce through their company, Eat the Cat, alongside Matney.
- The project is produced by UCP, where Antosca and Eat the Cat have an overall deal.
