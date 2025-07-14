Jack Henry Robbins to Bring Viral Persona to New Comedy Series on Hulu
Robbins' Nepo Baby stems from his youth with his parents Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon
Jack Henry Robbins is set to develop a new series with 20th Television for Hulu based on his viral “Nepo Baby" videos.
What’s Happening:
- An exclusive from Deadline reveals that Jack Henry Robbins will be working with 20th Television to develop a new comedy series for Hulu.
- The show, Nepo Baby, is created by Robbins and follows the world’s least successful nepo baby, Jack Henry Robbins, who attempts to make it big and grow up all on his own no matter what it takes (with help from his famous parents).
- A "nepo baby" is a term, short for “nepotism baby," referring to someone who has achieved success in their career, often in industries like entertainment or fashion, due to their family connections and not necessarily solely based on their own talent or hard work. Jack Henry Robbins is the son of Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins.
- The series is based on his “nepo baby" alter ego, which was made famous on social media thanks to a number of viral videos, as well as a story that circulated after being published in The New York Times.
- Pen15’s Sam Zvibleman is set to direct and will executive produce alongside Peter Principiato, Bryan Walsh, and Casey Neumeier.
- The new series comes after Robbins’ directorial debut, VHYes. The retro-comedy was shot entirely on VHS and Betamax, following 12-year-old Ralph as he accidentally records home videos and his favorite late-night shows over his parents’ wedding tape.
- His other short films include Painting with Joan and Hot Winter, both of which premiered at Sundance, and he was formerly a segment director on the hit ABC show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Hulu Slate:
- Nepo Baby is only the latest in what we know of oncoming programming to the popular streaming platform. Today alone we learned of other series coming to the platform - including a new unscripted series Love Overboard, starring The Traitors alum Gabby Windey, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, a continuation of The Amazing World of Gumball.
- While Hulu has approached the topic of child stars a number of times (not necessarily nepo babies) in documentaries like Child Star and Kid 90, it seems that this new series will be far more comedic in nature, and not nearly as serious or grounded as the docs.
- While we are just learning of this new series, there is no official premiere date or production timeline at this time.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com