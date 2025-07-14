Hulu's "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball" Trailer Picks Up Where "The Amazing World of Gumball" Left Off

Fans of the dearly departed Cartoon Network Series The Amazing World of Gumball are getting ready for its follow-up show The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, due to drop on the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service later this month. And today Disney Kids gave us a new trailer for the sequel series.

The official Disney Kids YouTube channel has posted a new trailer for Hulu’s The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball , which is a sequel series to Cartoon Network’s The Amazing World of Gumball , which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2019.

Disney Kids' official description of the show calls it " a brand-new series that's just a bit more weird and a little more wonderful" and that viewers will "join Gumball and Darwin in their everyday larger-than-life adventures as they navigate school, the folks of Elmore, and the antics of their own family!"

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (much like the previous series) was created by French animator Ben Bocquelet and stars the voice talents of Alkaio Thiele as Gumball Watterson, Hero Hunter as Darwin Watterson, and Teresa Gallagher as Nicole Watterson. It is set to premiere on Hulu on Monday, July 28th.

Watch The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball | Official Trailer | ‪@disneykids‬:

