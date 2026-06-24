Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro and Other Disney Talent Invited to Join Motion Picture Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was founded 99 years ago in 1927.

This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended 529 invitations to new members. On that list is current Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, among numerous other Disney-related talent and executives. Check out more details below.

What's happening:

The Walt Disney Company CEO Josh D'Amaro has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which means he will be among the voters for future Academy Awards among other perks.

has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which means he will be among the voters for future Academy Awards among other perks. Another Walt Disney Company executive who was invited to join today is Rayne Roberts , who is the Senior Vice President of Production and Development at Searchlight Pictures.

, who is the Senior Vice President of Production and Development at Searchlight Pictures. Additional Disney-related talented who were invited to join the Academy today include actors Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, Ford v. Ferrari), Jemaine Clement (Moana, Avatar: The Way of Water), Josh Gad (Frozen), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

(The Punisher, Ford v. Ferrari), (Moana, Avatar: The Way of Water), (Frozen), and (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Disney Animators on the list include Rachel Bibb (Ralph Breaks the Internet, Moana), Jude Brownbill (Elio, Soul) Tom Caulfield (Zootopia 2, Wish), Mingjue Helen Chen (Raya and the Last Dragon), Mary Alice Drumm (Elio, Coco), Nathan Engelhardt (Zootopia 2), Jason Hand (Moana 2, Encanto), Avneet Kaur (Moana 2, Raya and the Last Dragon), Adrian Molina (Elio, Inside Out 2), Matt Nolte (Elio, Brave), Michelle Lee Robinson (Encanto, Ralph Breaks the Internet), Sajan Skaria (Luca, Toy Story 4), and Jeremy Spears (Zootopia 2).

(Ralph Breaks the Internet, Moana), (Elio, Soul) (Zootopia 2, Wish), (Raya and the Last Dragon), (Elio, Coco), (Zootopia 2), (Moana 2, Encanto), (Moana 2, Raya and the Last Dragon), (Elio, Inside Out 2), (Elio, Brave), Michelle Lee Robinson (Encanto, Ralph Breaks the Internet), (Luca, Toy Story 4), and (Zootopia 2). Other invitees who have worked for Disney are included in the categories of Casting Directors, Cinematographers, Costume Designers, Directors, Editors, Visual Effects, Writers, and more. To see the full list of 529 new invitees, be sure to visit The Academy's official website.

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