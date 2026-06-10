The Academy to Honor Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, and Floyd Norman at 2026 Governors Awards

Honorary Oscars recognize decades of groundbreaking work across acting, directing, animation, and independent film production

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is set to celebrate five of cinema’s most influential figures at this year’s Governors Awards, with a lineup that spans Hollywood legends, animation pioneers, and independent film trailblazers.

What’s Happening:

In a ceremony scheduled for November 15, 2026, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, the Academy will present Honorary Oscars to Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, and Floyd Norman, while indie producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will receive the prestigious Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, according to Deadline.

For an industry that often measures success in nominations and wins, this year’s honorees reflect something broader: lifetime impact, cultural influence, and the kind of creative legacy that reshapes filmmaking across generations.

After eight Oscar nominations over 44 years, Glenn Close is finally receiving the recognition that has long been viewed as inevitable. Her career has become synonymous with range and intensity, spanning more than five decades and over 100 screen performances. Beginning with her breakout nomination for The World According to Garp, Close went on to earn Academy recognition for The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy.

Despite her consistent acclaim, Close holds one of the most unusual records in Oscar history, eight losses without a win, tying a mark previously associated with Peter O’Toole before his honorary recognition in 2003. With roles across films like Jagged Edge, Air Force One, Mars Attacks!, and the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Close’s influence extends far beyond awards season statistics. Her recognition this year places her firmly among the Academy’s most overdue honorees.

Also receiving an Honorary Oscar is Ridley Scott, the 88-year-old visionary director whose cinematic footprint spans nearly six decades. Scott’s feature directing career began later in life, but his output quickly defined modern blockbuster filmmaking. He has been nominated for directing Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, and Black Hawk Down, along with a Best Picture nomination for The Martian.

His filmography includes landmark titles such as Alien, Blade Runner, Legend, Black Rain, G.I. Jane, Kingdom of Heaven, American Gangster, Prometheus, All the Money in the World, House of Gucci, The Last Duel, and Napoleon. With the upcoming The Dog Stars also on the horizon, Scott’s career shows no signs of slowing.

Beyond his artistic legacy, Scott was named a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire in 2024, underscoring his global cultural impact. The Honorary Oscar now adds Hollywood’s highest symbolic recognition to a career already defined by scale, ambition, and visual innovation.

Animation history is also being honored through Floyd Norman, a legendary Disney animator and storyboard artist who broke barriers as the first Black animator at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Beginning his career in 1956, Norman contributed to some of the most enduring classics in the Disney canon, including Sleeping Beauty, The Sword in the Stone, Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Robin Hood, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, and beloved shorts like Donald in Mathmagic Land and Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree.

His influence extends beyond Disney as well, with credits on The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mulan, Toy Story 2, and Monsters, Inc. Over a 65-year career, Norman has become a foundational figure in animation storytelling and representation, mentoring generations of artists while helping shape the visual language of modern animated film.

The Academy’s Board of Governors emphasized the significance of this year’s selections in a statement highlighting each honoree’s cultural and artistic contributions. According to Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor, the group represents “remarkable individuals whose groundbreaking work has forever shaped the art of filmmaking,” citing Close’s emotional range, Scott’s visionary direction, Norman’s barrier-breaking legacy, and Vachon and Koffler’s impact on independent cinema.

Notably, there will be no Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award presented this year. The most recent recipient of that honor was Dolly Parton.

As the Governors Awards continue to serve as a prelude to Oscar season, this year’s honorees underscore a familiar Academy theme: recognition that sometimes arrives long after the impact has already been felt. For Close, Scott, and Norman, the awards serve less as a culmination than as a formal acknowledgment of careers that have already reshaped the landscape of film.

More Movie News: