Justin Hartley Lands Multi-Year First-Look Deal with 20th Television

Justin Hartley’s ChangeUp Productions has signed a new multi-year first-look deal with 20th Television.

Under the new deal, Hartley will continue to develop and produce original content across broadcast, cable and streaming via ChangeUp, where Julianna LaRosa serves as Head of Development.

This news follows the success of Tracker on CBS, in which Hartley both stars and executive produces.

on CBS, in which Hartley both stars and executive produces. Prior to starring in Tracker , Hartley was part of the ensemble cast of NBC’s critically acclaimed series, This Is Us .

ChangeUp Productions continues to build out a slate of original, character-driven projects across TV and film.

Justin Hartley: “Julianna and I are delighted to extend our collaboration with 20th. Over the past six years, the studio has championed our projects, resulting in the unparalleled success of Tracker, the #1 show on television. ChangeUp is ramping up to deliver an impressive slate of upcoming projects, and we are truly fortunate to have such exceptional partners in Eric Schrier, Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy, Jane Francis and their outstanding teams."

