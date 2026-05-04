Kevin Jonas to Release Second Solo Single "Little Things" on May 15
Kevin continues a solo side quest while continuing to tour with his brothers, specifically in South America.
Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers fame is set to release his second solo single, "Little Things," on May 15.
What's Happening:
- Kevin Jonas is one of the three iconic Jonas Brothers, but he didn't make his solo debut until just last year with the fan-favorite single "Changing." Produced by Jason Evigan, the track instantly resonated with both tastemakers and his ardent audience.
- Now, Kevin is set to release his next single, titled "Little Things," on May 15 via Disney's Hollywood Records. Incidentally, that's the day before Kevin and his brothers set off on their South American tour.
- The track is described as "so intimate you can hear the fretboard squeak between chord changes on his acoustic guitar." Backed by a breezy keyboard loop, he discloses all of his favorite idiosyncrasies (and a few secrets) at the heart of a nearly two-decade marriage to his wife Danielle.
- In addition to being a Jonas Brother, Kevin notably co-hosted ABC’s Claim to Fame with his youngest brother Frankie. He has also co-written two children’s books with his wife Danielle, namely There’s a Beach in My Bedroom and There’s a Rock Concert in My Rock Concert.
- Kevin and his brothers will appear in this summer's highly-anticipated Camp Rock 3, and are set to become Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August.
- While as a solo artist, Kevin is signed to Hollywood Records, the Jonas Brothers release their new music via Universal's Republic Records.
What They're Saying:
- Kevin Jonas: “It took me 15 years to feel confident in making music on my own. I finally find one song, and it was everything I’d been searching for. It unlocked the sound. The search was over, and I could build on it.”
- “Whereas ‘Changing’ felt like a new beginning, ‘Little Things’ is less of an introduction to me and more a continuation of who I am. My wife and I have been married for 17 years. There are little moments during our time together that trigger my joy and happiness and remind me exactly why I’m still with her. Lyrically, it’s very detailed. It’s a little sexy and fun with the ‘steaming up the shower’ line. You’ve got to keep it spicy, I guess. The song discusses all of her favorite things. When you think about it, those little things make us who we are. She isn’t an over-the-top person; she’s just the perfect person!”
- “I’m ready for people to hear more of who I am. I’m just a guy who’s lucky enough to make music. I’m proud of it, and I can’t wait to keep writing more songs.”
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