Kevin Jonas to Release Second Solo Single "Little Things" on May 15

Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers fame is set to release his second solo single, "Little Things," on May 15.

What's Happening:

Kevin Jonas is one of the three iconic Jonas Brothers, but he didn't make his solo debut until just last year with the fan-favorite single "Changing." Produced by Jason Evigan, the track instantly resonated with both tastemakers and his ardent audience.

Now, Kevin is set to release his next single, titled "Little Things," on May 15 via Disney's Hollywood Records. Incidentally, that's the day before Kevin and his brothers set off on their South American tour.

The track is described as "so intimate you can hear the fretboard squeak between chord changes on his acoustic guitar." Backed by a breezy keyboard loop, he discloses all of his favorite idiosyncrasies (and a few secrets) at the heart of a nearly two-decade marriage to his wife Danielle.

In addition to being a Jonas Brother, Kevin notably co-hosted ABC ’s Claim to Fame with his youngest brother Frankie. He has also co-written two children’s books with his wife Danielle, namely There’s a Beach in My Bedroom and There’s a Rock Concert in My Rock Concert.

Kevin and his brothers will appear in this summer's highly-anticipated Camp Rock 3 , and are set to become Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August.