Logan Lerman and Anna Van Patten Join Searchlight Pictures' "Playmates"

The film is inspired by Lorraine Nicholson’s experiences at the Playboy Mansion.

The cast of Searchlight Pictures’ coming‑of‑age drama Playmates continues to grow with the additions of Logan Lerman and Anna Van Patten.

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Deadline reports that Logan Lerman and Anna Van Patten have joined the cast of Playmates, a new Searchlight Pictures film from director Lorraine Nicholson.

The film, which marks Nicholson's feature directorial debut, is adapted from her own original script.

Set in Los Angeles, the film is based on Nicholson's childhood experiences at the Playboy Mansion, centering on on 13‑year‑old Elle (Indiana Elle), who considers the Mansion her second home. She forms an unlikely friendship with Anna (Lily‑Rose Depp), one of seven hopefuls vying for Playmate of the Month.

Lerman will play Mr. Wick, while Van Patten will plays Jade. No details about either of their characters has been revealed at this time.

Previously announced cast includes Bill Pullman as Hugh Hefner and Jessica Biel as a fictionalized former Playmate and wife inspired by—but not based on—Hefner’s real‑life wives.

Recent roles for Lerman include Season 5 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Sony Pictures Classics’ dark comedy Oh, Hi! opposite Molly Gordon.

Van Patten, the sister of Tell Me Lies star Grace Van Patten, appeared in the third season of HBO's Euphoria, and appeared alongside her sister in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

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