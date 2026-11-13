Disney+ Drops "A Special Look at Hexed" Ahead of Theatrical Debut

A brief preview of the upcoming animated film “Hexed” is now available on Disney+ and Hulu.

We're a little under two weeks away from the release of Disney's newest animated feature, Hexed. Those looking to get a peek at the action can now enjoy an exclusive Special Look on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Through a video on social media, the voice of Billie in Hexed, Hailee Steinfeld, revealed that a Special Look at Disney's Hexed is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The five minute sneak peek is introduced by Steinfeld, before we get introduced to Billie and see her school life, before she comes across the magical items that transform her to the world of Hexe.

You heard Hailee! A Special Look at Hexed is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. See the film only in theaters November 25. pic.twitter.com/p71AhItVA8 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 13, 2026

Tickets are now available for Hexed, which focuses on an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Hexed also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster.

The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.

Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.

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