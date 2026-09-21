"Forgotten Island" Will Be the First Film to Hold a Premiere at the Lucas Museum for Narrative Art
The new DreamWorks Animation release is using a notable new venue for its big event.
With the Lucas Museum for Narrative Art officially opening this week, the high profile new Los Angeles location will quickly be home to its first movie premiere in the form of DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island.
What's Happening:
- Universal and DreamWorks Animation have announced that their acclaimed film Forgotten Island will be getting a premiere this week at the Lucas Museum for Narrative Art, marking a first for the brand new museum.
- Taking place on Wednesday, September 23, the premiere will occur on the heels of this past weekend's celebrity-packed opening event for the much-anticipated museum, co-founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, and the museum's first day open to the public on Tuesday, September 22.
- This marks the first movie to have its premiere at the Lucas Museum, likely setting a precedent for this to be another go-to location for such events in Los Angeles.
- Kicking off at 7:00pm, the red carpet arrivals for the Forgotten Island premiere will be staged under the museum's oculus, designed by acclaimed architect and founder of MAD, Ma Yansong, followed by two simultaneous screenings of the film at 8:00pm in both of the museum’s state-of-the-art theaters.
- After the film, guests will gather in the museum’s fifth-floor event space and gallery.
- In attendance will be Forgotten Island cast members H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly De Leon, Jo Koy, Ronny Chieng, and Kevin McCann. They'll be joined by writer-directors Joel Crawford and Jaunel P. Mercado, producer Mark Swift, and composer Nathan Matthew David, among others.
- Forgotten Island currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (and having seen it, I can attest to it being great).
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