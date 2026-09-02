The First Look Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Is Here
The long-in-development museum is almost open.
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has been one of the most anticipated museums to open in quite some time. However, despite the excitement surrounding it, actually making the museum happen has been a difficult process. That process is finally close to being done, and we're getting our first look inside.
What's Happening:
- The first previews of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art took place today, and with it we get our first look at many locations inside the building.
- George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson were on hand for the event.
- The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art had previously announced its official opening date for September 22, 2026.
- The museum follows the history of visual storytelling from the earliest human cave paintings through modern cinema
- The first floor of the museum will host reproductions of historical and archaeological examples of early visual storytelling in an exhibition called The History of Narrative Art: Heroes • Myths • The Sacred
- Numerous galleries will be dedicated to either particular artists or particular genres, spotlighting the works of Boris Vallejo, Frank Miller, George Méliès, Charles Schulz, and others.
- The first installation for the museum's Cinema Gallery will be Star Wars in Motion, a collection of costumes, props, models, and more focusing on land vehicles throughout the first six Star Wars films.
- The museum will also be home to the Skywalker Grill, a full-service restaurant, and a research library that will be home to select works from the Skywalker Ranch Library.
What They're Saying:
- George Lucas: “The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art was created to honor humanity’s stories and the artists who illustrate them. The artists in this collection didn’t just create images, they connected our modern imaginations with our ancient emotions—with common beliefs creating community. Their work spans genres, media, and time. They deserve to be in a museum.”
- Architect Ma Yansong: “I am deeply grateful to George Lucas and Mellody Hobson for giving me the opportunity to create a building that will faithfully serve the visitors and the art while being as light and free as a cloud, or a dream. Designed with emotional architecture spaces, so that it is fluid in every part, and merged like a natural feature of the landscape into Exposition Park, the building invites everyone to participate in a journey of discovery and become part of the story of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.”
More Lucas Museum of Narrative Art News:
- The Lucas Museum is partnering with TASCHEN for a two-volume collection on the history of visual storytelling.
- The museum is set to be home to two full-size theaters.
- Some local residents will be eligible for free admission to the museum.