Skywalker Grill Announced as Signature Dining Location at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
Skywalker Grill will bring California-inspired cuisine and midcentury modern design to Los Angeles.
The aptly named Skywalker Grill has been unveiled as the signature dining location for the soon-to-open Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
What's Happening:
- Set to officially open on Tuesday, September 22, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will feature a signature full-service restaurant on its rooftop, set to be called Skywalker Grill.
- It appears this restaurant will draw more inspiration from George Lucas' Skywalker Ranch than from Luke Skywalker, pairing classic American cuisine with warm hospitality and sweeping views overlooking Los Angeles.
- Open to both museum visitors and the public, Skywalker Grill welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, offering a natural extension of a museum visit as well as a place to gather for an evening meal.
- Remaining open beyond museum hours, the restaurant invites guests to enjoy panoramic views of Los Angeles long after the galleries have closed.
- Skywalker Grill offers a menu highlighting California-grown ingredients alongside classic American cuisine. Guests can start with shareable favorites like Dungeness Crab Cakes and Lobster Corn Dogs.
- Signature entrées include Crispy Chicken Milanese, Honey Miso Glazed Salmon, and the Skywalker Ranch Wagyu Burger, while house-made pastas, seasonal salads, and additional shareable starters round out the menu.
- The restaurant was designed by the Los Angeles office of Rockwell Group, blending contemporary and Midcentury Modern influences with sculptural architectural elements.
- Cherry wood panels wrap the walls and ceiling, adding warmth and texture throughout the dining room, while softly illuminated white onyx Corian surfaces bring an additional sense of light and movement to the space.
- A sculptural central bar anchors the restaurant, surrounded by intimate seating areas designed for conversation and connection.
- A private dining room features switch-glass walls that transition from clear to frosted for added privacy.
- An outdoor terrace is nestled among lush landscaping and offers panoramic views of Los Angeles in a relaxed, garden-like setting.
- Skywalker Grill is already accepting reservations on Resy.
What They're Saying:
- Tracey Bates, CEO of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: “Skywalker Grill is a natural complement to the Lucas Museum experience, offering an inviting space for guests to connect over great food and conversation before or after visiting our galleries. We are equally excited for it to serve as a destination for Angelenos from across the city to enjoy exceptional hospitality and beautiful surroundings.”
- Katie Harel, Managing Director, Rhubarb Hospitality Collection / Oak View Group Hospitality: "We are incredibly honored to have been part of this remarkable project, and we set out to create a dining experience worthy of it. The menu is inventive yet approachable, designed to welcome everyone. The restaurant's beautiful interiors and thoughtful service were conceived to make it a true Los Angeles destination: a warm, museum-minded hospitality experience that keeps Angelenos and visitors coming back again and again. It is both a tribute to the museum's creative energy and a wonderful reason to dine out."
- David Rockwell, Founder and President, Rockwell Group: "The Lucas Museum celebrates the power of storytelling, and we wanted Skywalker Grill to become part of that narrative. Our design echoes the museum’s craftsmanship and innovation while introducing moments of intimacy, warmth, and surprise. From the glowing Corian surfaces to the handcrafted cherry wood detailing, every element was designed to create a sense of wonder that feels tactile and welcoming."
More on the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art:
- Last month during San Diego Comic-Con, we learned more about the new institution's film program and the names of its two in-house movie theaters.
- An exhibit focused on the "lost" Star Wars series Star Wars Detours will be featured at the museum.
- The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is offering free admission to residents of the 90037 area code via the LM37 pass.
- The inaugural Cinema Exhibition will be "Star Wars in Motion," focusing on vehicle designs, props, costumes, and illustrations from across the first six Star Wars films.
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