"Zombies 4" / "Camp Rock 3" Star Malachi Barton Releases Debut Single "Stay for the Credits"

Actor Malachi Barton may be known for his screen roles in movies and (usually Disney-branded) television, but now he's looking to branch out via his own solo music career. This morning the performer dropped his debut single "Stay for the Credits," and you can listen to it below.

What's happening:

To Disney fans, actor and singer Malachi Barton is best known for his roles in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Camp Rock 3, and Stuck in the Middle.

Now Barton has released his debut solo single, which is entitled "Stay for the Credits." You can listen to it via the Spotify link embedded below.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, Malachi Barton cites music artists Malcolm Todd, Frank Ocean, and Mac Demarco as influences. He also admires how Stranger Things actor Joe Keery (AKA Djo) has balanced his own music and screen performances.

What they're saying:

Malachi Barton (via an exclusive interview in Billboard ): "Being able to have something that I have controlled from the ground up and being able to fully be a part of the creative process has been really cool. It’s my own thing."

"Being able to have something that I have controlled from the ground up and being able to fully be a part of the creative process has been really cool. It’s my own thing." "I don’t have to [make music]. I just get to do it carefreely and just [have] no pressure and no strings attached, which has been great. It’s allowed me to thrive during the creative process."

"I just hope that people can use the song as an escape. It can be one of those songs that just makes you feel good in the morning when you put it on in the car and you’re just kind of grooving out."

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