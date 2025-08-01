Get Ready: mgk's "dont wait run fast" Powers This Season's Gridiron Excitement on ESPN

For the 12th year, ESPN has partnered with a different musical artist to provide an anthem for their college football coverage.

GRAMMY-nominated artist mgk, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, has been revealed as ESPN’s music anthem artist for the 2025-26 college football season.

What’s Happening:

mgk’s new song “dont wait run fast" from his new album “lost americana" has been selected to serve as the soundtrack for ESPN’s college football coverage all season.

The song will be heard across all ESPN platforms and on ABC

As for “lost americana," the album will be released on August 8th, and is currently available to pre-save here

Over the last 12 years, ESPN has collaborated with different musical artists to create an anthem for their college football coverage. Last year’s featured artist was Jelly Roll and his single “Get By."

Other artists over the years include Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Lauren Alaina, X Ambassadors, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Imagine Dragons, Judah & the Lion, Juice WRLD & Marshmello, DJ Snake & Rick Ross, and Yungblud.

ESPN’s production theme music for SEC on ABC remains its reorchestrated classic theme from the late 1990s/early 2000s.

What They’re Saying:

Curtis Friends, ESPN Vice President of Marketing: “Music and college football have been intertwined for years, and our ESPN College Football anthem ushers in that first spark of the season. This 12th iteration, mgk brings a passionate, high-voltage sound that mirrors the raw emotion and untamed spirit of college football."

