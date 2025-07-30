Shannon Sharpe Officially Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement
The Hall of Famer's tenure on 'First Take' concludes after the resolution of a $50 million lawsuit.
The highly-publicized partnership between NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and ESPN has officially concluded, marking a significant change in the landscape of sports debate television.
What’s Happening:
- Shannon Sharpe is officially out at ESPN and will not return to First Take from the hiatus he began in April 2025.
- The decision follows the settlement of a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit filed against Sharpe by a former girlfriend. The lawsuit was settled on July 18 and dismissed with prejudice; terms were not disclosed.
- When the allegations first surfaced, Sharpe stated he was temporarily stepping aside from his duties, calling the claims "false and disruptive" and asserting the relationship was "100% consensual."
- The network had previously called the situation "serious" and agreed with Sharpe's decision to step away at the time. ESPN has declined to offer further comment on his permanent departure.
- Sharpe joined First Take opposite Stephen A. Smith in 2023, bringing his established on-air persona from Fox Sports. In 2024, he signed a new deal to expand his presence on the program, where he typically appeared on Mondays and Tuesdays.
- Sharpe continues to host his highly successful podcast, Club Shay Shay.
A Changing Landscape in Sports Media
- Beyond the immediate news, Sharpe's departure raises several questions, most immediately who will fill the chair opposite Stephen A. Smith.
- First Take has seen a rotating cast of co-hosts since Max Kellerman's departure, and Sharpe's exit re-opens the search for a permanent, high-profile sparring partner.
- While his ESPN chapter is closed, Sharpe remains a massive media personality. His podcast, Club Shay Shay, is a digital powerhouse, famous for viral interviews.
- Sharpe, along with his former partner Skip Bayless, was a key architect of the modern sports debate show.
- His exit from ESPN's flagship debate program marks a key moment for the genre he helped popularize.
About Shannon Sharpe
- Before becoming a media star, Shannon Sharpe was one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Playing primarily for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, he won three Super Bowls (2 with Denver, 1 with Baltimore), was an 8-time Pro Bowl selection, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
- Known for his love of fine suits, Black & Mild cigars, and Hennessy cognac, Sharpe's on-air presence is defined by his unfiltered opinions, Southern drawl, and memorable catchphrases like "That ain't no problem!"
