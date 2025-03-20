"A Minecraft Movie" Meal and Happy Meal, Both with Toys, Headed to McDonald's this April

"A Minecraft Movie" hits theaters on April 4th.
A new meal and Happy Meal toys are headed to McDonald’s in celebration of the upcoming A Minecraft Movie.

  • Happy Meal toys and a limited-time meal inspired by A Minecraft Movie are headed to McDonald’s.
  • The movie, which is based on the popular video game Minecraft, is set to bring fans into the pixelated world in a brand new way. Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers and Daniel Brooks, A Minecraft Movie is set to hit theaters on April 4th.
  • Adult Minecraft fans can begin celebrating early at McDonald’s with their new A Minecraft Movie Meal on April 1st.
  • The meal includes a choice of a Big Mac, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with The Nether-inspired fiery dipping sauce or a McSpicy Chicken Sandwich and served with a medium fries and medium fountain drink.
  • But the fun doesn’t stop there! The A Minecraft Movie Meal also comes with 1 of 6 McDonald’s and Minecraft inspired collectibles, which comes with a matching card and code to unlock in-game items.
  • For younger Minecraft fans, A Minecraft Movie Meal Happy Meal will also be released on April 1st.
  • The iconic kids meal is set to come with one of 12, film-inspired Blockhead or Block World toys or a Minecraft Adventure activity book.
  • The Happy Meal toy and book packaging also come with a scannable code to unlock an exclusive digital quest inspired by A Minecraft Movie on www.happymeal.com.

The list of A Minecraft Movie Meal Toys includes:

  • Big Mac Crystal
  • Birdie Wings
  • Fry Helmet
  • Grimace Egg
  • Soda Potion
  • Zombie Hamburger

The list of A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal Toys includes:

  • Blockheads
    • Pink Sheep
    • Bee
    • Skeleton
    • Creeper
    • Evoker
    • Dennis
  • Block Worlds
    • Gold Block & Dawn
    • Grass Block & Llama
    • Redstone Block & Creeper
    • Diamond Block & Steve
    • Pink Wool Block & Pink Sheep
    • Stone Block & Garrett

