"A Minecraft Movie" Meal and Happy Meal, Both with Toys, Headed to McDonald's this April
"A Minecraft Movie" hits theaters on April 4th.
A new meal and Happy Meal toys are headed to McDonald’s in celebration of the upcoming A Minecraft Movie.
What’s Happening:
- Happy Meal toys and a limited-time meal inspired by A Minecraft Movie are headed to McDonald’s.
- The movie, which is based on the popular video game Minecraft, is set to bring fans into the pixelated world in a brand new way. Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers and Daniel Brooks, A Minecraft Movie is set to hit theaters on April 4th.
- Adult Minecraft fans can begin celebrating early at McDonald’s with their new A Minecraft Movie Meal on April 1st.
- The meal includes a choice of a Big Mac, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with The Nether-inspired fiery dipping sauce or a McSpicy Chicken Sandwich and served with a medium fries and medium fountain drink.
- But the fun doesn’t stop there! The A Minecraft Movie Meal also comes with 1 of 6 McDonald’s and Minecraft inspired collectibles, which comes with a matching card and code to unlock in-game items.
- For younger Minecraft fans, A Minecraft Movie Meal Happy Meal will also be released on April 1st.
- The iconic kids meal is set to come with one of 12, film-inspired Blockhead or Block World toys or a Minecraft Adventure activity book.
- The Happy Meal toy and book packaging also come with a scannable code to unlock an exclusive digital quest inspired by A Minecraft Movie on www.happymeal.com.
The list of A Minecraft Movie Meal Toys includes:
- Big Mac Crystal
- Birdie Wings
- Fry Helmet
- Grimace Egg
- Soda Potion
- Zombie Hamburger
The list of A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal Toys includes:
- Blockheads
- Pink Sheep
- Bee
- Skeleton
- Creeper
- Evoker
- Dennis
- Block Worlds
- Gold Block & Dawn
- Grass Block & Llama
- Redstone Block & Creeper
- Diamond Block & Steve
- Pink Wool Block & Pink Sheep
- Stone Block & Garrett
