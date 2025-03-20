"A Minecraft Movie" Meal and Happy Meal, Both with Toys, Headed to McDonald's this April

A new meal and Happy Meal toys are headed to McDonald’s in celebration of the upcoming A Minecraft Movie.

What’s Happening:

Happy Meal toys and a limited-time meal inspired by A Minecraft Movie are headed to McDonald’s.

are headed to McDonald’s. The movie, which is based on the popular video game Minecraft, is set to bring fans into the pixelated world in a brand new way. Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers and Daniel Brooks, A Minecraft Movie is set to hit theaters on April 4th.

is set to hit theaters on April 4th. Adult Minecraft fans can begin celebrating early at McDonald’s with their new A Minecraft Movie Meal on April 1st.

The meal includes a choice of a Big Mac, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with The Nether-inspired fiery dipping sauce or a McSpicy Chicken Sandwich and served with a medium fries and medium fountain drink.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! The A Minecraft Movie Meal also comes with 1 of 6 McDonald’s and Minecraft inspired collectibles, which comes with a matching card and code to unlock in-game items.

For younger Minecraft fans, A Minecraft Movie Meal Happy Meal will also be released on April 1st.

The iconic kids meal is set to come with one of 12, film-inspired Blockhead or Block World toys or a Minecraft Adventure activity book.

The Happy Meal toy and book packaging also come with a scannable code to unlock an exclusive digital quest inspired by A Minecraft Movie on www.happymeal.com.

The list of A Minecraft Movie Meal Toys includes:

Big Mac Crystal

Birdie Wings

Fry Helmet

Grimace Egg

Soda Potion

Zombie Hamburger

The list of A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal Toys includes:

Blockheads Pink Sheep Bee Skeleton Creeper Evoker Dennis

Block Worlds Gold Block & Dawn Grass Block & Llama Redstone Block & Creeper Diamond Block & Steve Pink Wool Block & Pink Sheep Stone Block & Garrett



