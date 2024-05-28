“Inside Out 2” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Let your emotions run wild with the release of new McDonald’s Happy Meal toys featuring the emotions of Inside Out 2.

Happy Meal toys featuring Joy and the rest of the emotions of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.

are now available at participating McDonald’s locations. Unlike the previous releases of Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels , the toys for Inside Out 2 are arriving just in time for the release of the film in theaters.

and , the toys for are arriving just in time for the release of the film in theaters. Each toy comes on a base that you can attach yourself, along with a collection of stickers you can decorate the base with.

The list of Inside Out 2 Happy Meal Toys includes:

Joy

Fear

Anger

Sadness

Disgust

Ennui

Envy

Anxiety

Embarrassment

Frank and Dave

Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 14th.