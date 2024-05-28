“Inside Out 2” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Let your emotions run wild with the release of new McDonald’s Happy Meal toys featuring the emotions of Inside Out 2.
What’s Happening:
- Happy Meal toys featuring Joy and the rest of the emotions of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.
- Unlike the previous releases of Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels, the toys for Inside Out 2 are arriving just in time for the release of the film in theaters.
- Each toy comes on a base that you can attach yourself, along with a collection of stickers you can decorate the base with.
- Head to HappyMeal.com for a closer look at each toy.
The list of Inside Out 2 Happy Meal Toys includes:
- Joy
- Fear
- Anger
- Sadness
- Disgust
- Ennui
- Envy
- Anxiety
- Embarrassment
- Frank and Dave
Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 14th.