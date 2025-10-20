It's Curtains for Sleuths, But the Mob is Back in Business at Capone's
A tale of two dinner theaters: one takes a bow, another takes the stage.
Orlando's vibrant dinner show scene is experiencing a shake-up as one long-running attraction announces its closure and another makes a celebrated return.
What's Happening:
- According to the Orlando Sentinel, Sleuths Mystery Dinner Shows, a staple of Orlando entertainment for 35 years, has announced its final performance will be on November 4. Meanwhile, the roaring twenties are back on International Drive with the reopening of Capone's Dinner and Show.
- After decades of delighting audiences with interactive mysteries and comedic capers, the curtain will fall for the final time at Sleuths.
- The show is known for its audience participation where guests become part of the mystery.
- Tickets are currently available for the final performances, starting at $75.95.
- A Florida resident discount ($10 off) is also available. Guests must call (407) 363-1985 to make reservations and provide proof of residency at the door.
- Capone's Dinner and Show and its speakeasy-style dinner theater with mobsters, dames, music, and comedy. has reopened its doors in a new location on International Drive.
- The show features a cast of colorful characters, audience interaction, and a classic Italian-American feast.
- For those looking for a glimpse into the world of gangsters and flappers, Capone's offers an immersive experience.
- Guests will be greeted with a secret password to enter the world of Gangland Chicago, where they will be entertained by Miss Jewel, Al's gal, the ditzy head-dancing girl Miss Bunny-June, and the goofy mobster Fingers Salvatorio.
- The show is a mix of stand-up comedy, musical productions, and audience participation.
- Tickets are available online starting at $48.36.
