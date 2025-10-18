Axel the Sawfish Makes a Splash at SeaWorld Orlando on International Sawfish Day

A rare conservation success story swims into the spotlight at the Manta Aquarium.

Just in time for International Sawfish Day, October 17, SeaWorld Orlando is making waves with a major conservation milestone.

What’s Happening:

For the first time ever, Axel, a juvenile smalltooth sawfish born at the park, is moving into a guest-facing habitat at the Manta Aquarium.

Axel is one of three sawfish pups born at SeaWorld in 2023, a historic and rare event for this critically endangered species.

Now, guests will have the chance to see this extraordinary animal up close, offering a rare glimpse into an inspiring real-world conservation success story.

Sawfish births in human care are extremely rare. SeaWorld Orlando is the only U.S. aquarium caring for smalltooth sawfish and just the second in the world to successfully welcome pups.

Since their birth in July 2023, the trio has grown to three times their original size, giving scientists valuable insight into the species’ development.

Once common in U.S. waters, smalltooth sawfish populations have declined due to habitat loss and accidental catch. Listed under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2003, they’re now mostly found in Florida’s coastal waters.

SeaWorld has shared an interview with Dr. Dana Lindemann, including exclusive footage of Axel the sawfish.

SeaWorld has cared for adult sawfish for over 30 years and actively participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Axel’s move to the Manta Aquarium connects guests with a species few ever see while supporting research that helps secure their future.

Celebrated on October 17, International Sawfish Day raises awareness of all five sawfish species—each endangered or critically endangered—and the global efforts to protect them.

More Seaworld News: