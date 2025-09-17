Explore the Legends of the Deep: SeaWorld Orlando to Open First-of-its-Kind Suspended Dark Ride in 2026
SeaWorld Orlando has surprised us all by announcing a brand-new and much-needed dark ride, set to open next year!
SeaWorld Orlando has announced a brand-new addition for 2026, something many fans have been hoping for quite some time – a new dark ride!
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando has officially announced the 2026 addition of SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, which will be the world's first-of-its-kind suspended dark ride.
- SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep takes families on an awe-inspiring voyage into the ocean’s most extraordinary realms. Step aboard a state-of-the-art submersible and discover dazzling ecosystems, legendary sea life, and breathtaking stories of resilience and wonder.
- This new attraction will further expand S.E.A. Collective (Science. Exploration. Adventure.), a daring crew of young scientists and explorers. So far, the S.E.A. Collective has had adventures throughout SeaWorld Abu Dhabi as well as Infinity Falls at SeaWorld Orlando, and recently arrived in San Diego’s Mission Bay determined to uncover Journey to Atlantis’ ancient secrets.
- From an immersive feel and advanced special effects to a spectacular finale launch that celebrates the ocean’s resilience and beauty, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep fuses science and spectacle into an extraordinary family adventure.
- Concept art of the attraction itself has yet to be released at this stage, nor a location in the park.
- This marks the 5th year in a row where SeaWorld Orlando will debut a new attraction following Ice Breaker in 2022, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster in 2023, Penguin Trek in 2024 and Expedition Odyssey in 2025.
- Annual Pass Members will be among the very first to ride when this bold new attraction surfaces in 2026.
