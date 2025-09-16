Sesame Place San Diego Shifts to Seasonal Operation Starting in Just a Few Days
If you were looking to celebrate Halloween or Christmas at Sesame Place, you'll have to find your way elsewhere...
Sesame Place San Diego has announced that they will no longer be operating year-round and will instead transition to a seasonal schedule.
What’s Happening:
- Sesame Place, which opened in March 2022, replaced the former Aquatica water park, keeping many of the water attractions and adding some dry attractions and shows.
- During the cooler winter months, the dry attractions and shows would continue to operate, while the water park attractions were reserved for the warmer months.
- Now, that will all be changing, as Sesame Place announced its transition to seasonal operation, with the park set to close on September 21st and not reopen until Spring 2026.
- They say this change of “focusing on our most popular times of year" allows them to “deliver the best possible experience from the moment guests arrive until the moment they leave."
- Current 2025 Season Pass Holders will be provided with a complimentary SeaWorld Fun Card valid through the remainder of the year.
- This will allow those affected access to seasonal events such as Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration, as their Sesame Place equivalents will no longer be taking place.
- We were on hand for the opening of Sesame Place back in March 2022, and you can check out our post for all of the festivities and a tour of the park.
