Witch-in-Training Kandy Gives Busch Gardens Tampa Bay a Sweetacular Transformation
The reimagined kid-friendly Halloween event takes place on select dates through Sunday, October 26th, 2025.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s resident witch-in-training, Kandy, is letting the sweet treats flow with the debut of the new family-friendly event, Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is switching things up this Halloween season by debuting an all-new family-friendly event, Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration.
- Children and families are invited to dress up and explore a variety of not-so-spooky Halloween activities, including a costume parade, storytime and trick-or-treating along their immersive Halloween adventure.
- Guests can capture the perfect fall moments at an assortment of autumn-themed photo spots, including in front of and throughout the Festival Walkway.
- This year, guests can look forward to frightfully delightful activities on select dates in September and October, such as:
- Trick-or-Treating: Dive into the Halloween spirit with festive trick-or-treat stations at Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration—grab a bag and enjoy the sweetest seasonal treats around!
- Sweetacular Costume Parade: Join the fun at the Sweetacular Costume Parade, where colorful costumes light up the catwalk and every kid gets their time to shine like a Halloween star.
- Taffy Twist’s Black Cat Dance Party: Get into the Halloween spirit at Taffy Twist’s Dance Party, where spooky beats and playful dance moves turn every step into a ghoulishly good time for the whole family!
- Spooky Kooky Science: Professor Pufflemintz is the never predictable, anything is possible, sometimes puzzled but always positive Professor of Science.
- Storytime: Situated next to Kandy’s picture-perfect pumpkin patch, guests will be immersed in the popular story Room on the Broom, where everybody has a place and everyone belongs.
- Sesame Street Safari of Fun Halloween: Enjoy even more Halloween fun with your favorite Sesame Street friends dressed in their Halloween costumes, a Sesame Street-themed Halloween show and dance party, Halloween Storytime, a bat-themed scavenger hunt and festive photo opportunities.
- Kid-friendly Halloween Photo Spots: Located on the Festival Walkway and in Jungala, charming fall photo spots offer picturesque backdrops, perfect for capturing unforgettable memories to post and share.
Face Your Fears:
- Looking for something a bit more frightening during your trip to Busch Gardens? Then you might want to purchase a ticket to Howl-O-Scream.
- Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights September 5th through November 2nd, 2025 after 7 p.m.
- This year’s event includes a number of new and returning haunted houses, including M.A.R.S., which we got to take a scream cam tour of.
- Take a look at some of the devious merchandise, food and beverage offerings available at this year’s event.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com