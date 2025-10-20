Universal's Mardi Gras Dates Announced for Spring 2026
Enjoy a spectacular parade, beads by the handful, and food from around the world.
Universal Orlando Resort has announced the dates for its fan-favorite seasonal event, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval! Get ready for an authentic, family-friendly version of the iconic New Orleans celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is returning to Universal Studios Florida from February 7 through April 4, 2026.
- The event is included with park admission to Universal Studios Florida.
- Experience a dazzling nighttime parade with incredible floats, street performers, dancers, and stilt-walkers.
- It wouldn’t be Mardi Gras without beads! Catch handfuls of colorful beads being tossed from the parade floats.
- On select nights, enjoy live concerts from top names in music at the Music Plaza Stage (concert lineup to be announced at a later date).
- Enjoy the sounds of The Big Easy as authentic New Orleans bands perform daily throughout the park.
- Sample the flavors of Carnaval from around the globe, with food and beverage kiosks featuring dishes inspired by celebrations in New Orleans, Brazil, Belgium, and beyond. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com