Fire Erupts Amidst Demolition of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Orlando
The fire seemed to be contained to the lift hill, which at this point is pretty much all that remains of the former coaster.
The recently closed Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida caught fire this morning as demolition of the structure continues.
What’s Happening:
- As the demolition of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit enters its final phases, WESH 2 News reports that part of the remaining structure of the coaster caught fire on Friday morning.
- WESH 2 had a helicopter on the scene to capture crews working to suppress the fire, which occurred on the former attraction’s vertical lift hill.
- The Orlando Fire Department confirmed firefighters are "working a small active fire on the tracks of a closed coaster."
- Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit closed forever at Universal Orlando on August 17th to make way for an as-of-yet unannounced new experience.
- Universal sent off the roller coaster in style by having the characters from the ride’s decidedly early 2000s queue video out for meet and greets.
- Nothing regarding any potential replacement for the attraction has been officially announced by Universal, but permits have been filed for construction of a proposed new attraction.
- Rumors indicate another large-scale roller coaster from manufacturer Intamin, possibly similar to the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster currently under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Even before Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit permanently closed, construction began back in June on the attraction’s replacement.
- Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which allows guests to select from a variety of music tracks to listen to throughout their thrilling ride, first opened at the park in 2009.
- In 2023, the number of songs featured was reduced dramatically from over 30 to just 5 selections.
