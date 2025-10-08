Epic Universe Celebrates Its First Holiday Season: Universal Orlando Announces New and Returning Holiday Offerings

Returning holiday favorites include Grinchmas, Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal's Holiday Parade.

Universal Orlando will soon be trading in the haunts and scares of Halloween Horror Nights for the warm delight of the holiday season, which this year will kick off on November 21st.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed the details for this year’s destination-wide Holidays celebration, which will take place from November 21st, 2025 through January 4th, 2026.

This year, there’s a whole new theme park to explore, and so select worlds at Universal Epic Universe

And of course, there are plenty of returning favorites, including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and more.

Plus, guests can enjoy delicious holiday-themed menu items at various dining locations, shop a collection of seasonal merchandise, and book a variety of add-on experiences to enhance their visit, including The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast and the exclusive Universal Holiday Tour.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

From garlands to dazzling lights and other touches of wizarding splendor, guests can immerse themselves in festive holiday décor across all three wizarding world locations this season — including Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and for the first time, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe.

Guests can also warm up with hot Butterbeer and shop a selection of seasonal wizarding merchandise offerings to commemorate their visit.

Visitors will also enjoy popular holiday-themed experiences within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including special performances and seasonal melodies by The Frog Choir in Hogsmeade and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley, and the awe-inspiring nighttime spectacle, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" – which brings the beloved characters and stories from the Harry Potter films to life in a breathtaking display of projection and special effects against Hogwarts castle.

Grinchmas in Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure

The spirit of Grinchmas comes to life in Seuss Landing, where guests can step into the world of Who-ville with the fan-favorite stage show, “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular" – a live retelling of the Dr. Seuss classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Guests can also meet and take a photo with the mean, green one himself – The Grinch – during special appearances at Honk Honkers daily and even encounter Whos throughout the festively decorated Seuss Landing, including a new Who-ville Tree Lot with a collection of whimsical trees themed to various Dr. Seuss characters.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s is back to fill the merry streets of Universal Studios Florida with larger-than-life balloons, vibrant holiday floats, appearances by the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me, beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar, and so much more. And it all culminates in a spectacular moment to light the park’s 80-foot Christmas tree led by the one and only Santa Claus.

Holiday Décor within Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe

In addition to the holiday décor in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Universal Orlando’s groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, will also feature seasonal lighting and decorations in Celestial Park – the imaginative first world guests encounter at the theme park that features dining, entertainment and attractions against a backdrop of stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.

And The Rest:

Guests looking to enhance their holiday spirit can partake in a couple of fun add-ons, including the Universal Holiday Tour and The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast. More details are available at UniversalOrlando.com

The Red Coconut Club in CityWalk will transform into the Green and Red Coconut Club for the holiday season, complete with festive decorations, live entertainment and holiday cocktails. This year’s theme is the “Mistletoe Pines Ski Lodge," where guests will enjoy nods to their favorite Holiday songs amidst a vibrant atmosphere of dancing lights. Upstairs, guests will encounter Earl the Squirrel, who has brought his usual chaos and charm to Earl’s Twelve Days of Christmas.

Guests can also meet this beloved Universal character on select dates in CityWalk Plaza.

