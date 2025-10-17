Wicked: The Experience Is Getting a New "Wicked: For Good" Overlay at Universal Orlando Resort This Fall

Are you getting ready to defy gravity once again as the Wicked sequel Wicked: For Good hits theaters this fall? Well you may want to swing by Universal Orlando Resort on or after Halloween to check out the exciting new overlay themed to the movie at Universal Studios Florida’s Wicked: The Experience.

What’s happening:

Wicked: The Experience will be getting a new overlay themed to the sequel movie Wicked: For Good beginning on Halloween– Friday, October 31st.

beginning on Halloween– Friday, October 31st. The location will feature props, photo ops, merchandise, and more inspired by Wicked: For Good, which is coming to theaters everywhere on Friday, November 21st.

Wicked: The Experience is located within the Universal Studios Florida theme park at Universal Orlando Resort.

Immersive spaces inspired by familiar locations from the film will include Shiz University and Emerald City, which will be “brought to life with new dazzling scenic design, and exclusive displays of costumes and props from the new film."

Merchandise will include home goods, plush, bag charms, accessories, and apparel.

Universal Orlando Resort will also be offering Wicked: For Good themed treats such as the Yellow Road Shake with Dulce de Leche ice cream and the Wizards Elixir Shake with Mint Chocolate Chip. These will be available at Schwab’s Pharmacy ice cream shops and other locations around the resort.

More Wicked News: