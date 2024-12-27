“Wicked” Set to Soar into the 136th Annual Rose Parade with New Float

The float is set to help celebrate the digital release of the box office smash.

Let us be glad! Let us be grateful! Wicked is set to take over the 136th Annual Rose Parade with a gorgeous new float.

What’s Happening:

The yearly Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA will celebrate the release of Wicked on digital platforms with a remarkable float.

on digital platforms with a remarkable float. The float is appropriately called “Defying Gravity,” featuring larger-than-life depictions of Elphaba and Glinda to either side of the Emerald City.

Collaborating with the Phoenix Decorating Company, the float will include moving elements, over 75,000 flowers, and will reach 24 feet tall.

Other captivating elements include a motion-activated Elphaba and Glinda’s sparkling bubbles.

The Rose Parade airs on NBC and YouTube at 11:00 a.m. ET on January 1st, 2025.

Wicked will debut on digital platforms for rental and purchase on December 31st, 2024.

