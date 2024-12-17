97th Oscars Shortlists Announced in Ten Categories

A number of Disney projects have made the shortlist in some of these categories.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards. While only shortlists for ten categories were announced, The Walt Disney Company still has a presence on these various lists, which you can see below.

Featured below are categories which The Walt Disney Company are nominated for, and you can see the full list here. Titles or contributions from The Walt Disney Company are highlighted in bold print.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred sixty-nine films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“The Bibi Files”

“Black Box Diaries”

“Dahomey”

“Daughters”

“Eno”

“Frida”

“Hollywoodgate”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Queendom”

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane” (National Geographic)

(National Geographic) “Union”

“Will & Harper”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Twenty scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred forty-five scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 97th Academy Awards. Eighty-nine songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:

“Forbidden Road” from “Better Man”

“Winter Coat” from “Blitz”

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Sick In The Head” from “Kneecap”

“Beyond” from “ Moana 2 “

“Tell Me It’s You” from “ Mufasa: The Lion King “

“Piece By Piece” from “Piece by Piece”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Out Of Oklahoma” from “Twisters”

“Kiss The Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Harper And Will Go West” from “Will & Harper”

SOUND

Ten films will advance in the Sound category for the 97th Academy Awards. All eligible members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning Thursday, January 9th, 2025, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Los Angeles and New York on Saturday, January 11th, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 97th Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 11th, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“Alien: Romulus” (20th Century Studios)

(20th Century Studios) “Better Man”

“Civil War”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” (Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios) “Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes “ (20th Century Studios)

(20th Century Studios) “Mufasa: The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

(Walt Disney Studios) “Twisters”

“Wicked”

Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025. The ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC.