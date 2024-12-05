Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Slate of 2025 Events

Not to be outdone by Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood has also shared their line-up of 2025 events – which includes plenty of new and returning favorites.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready for 2025 as Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled its thrilling slate of memorable events, all-new adventures, celebratory family programs and familiar popular events that translate to an ideal schedule of must-do experiences for guests.
- We of course have all the returning favorites, such as Halloween Horror Nights, Holidays at Universal and the 4th of July Celebration, in addition to lots of offerings celebrating Pass Members.
- New for 2025 is a new summer event taking place from June 14th-August 10th, as well as the previously announced Universal Fan Fest Nights, which takes place on select evenings from April 25th-May 18th.
- Here’s the complete line-up of events:
- Pass Member Bonus Benefits – February 1st-March 20th
- Butterbeer Season – March 1st-May 31st
- Universal Fan Fest Nights – select nights, April 25th-May 18th
- Pass Member Collectible Giveaway – May 1st-31st
- Pass Member Park Takeover – June
- New Summer Event – June 14th-August 10th
- 4th of July Celebration – July 4th
- Back to Hogwarts – August-September 1st
- Pass Member Appreciation Days – August 15th-September 30th
- Halloween Horror Nights – select nights, September 4th-November 2nd
- Pass Member Collectible Giveaway – November 1st-30th
- Holidays at Universal – November & December
- Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover – December
- Eve – December 31st
- To make the most out of your trips to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2025, the park is currently offering savings of up to $50 on an Annual or Season Pass now through April 23rd, 2025, when purchasing online.
