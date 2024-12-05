Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Slate of 2025 Events

In addition to returning favorites such as Halloween Horror Nights, two new events will debut at the park next year.
Not to be outdone by Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood has also shared their line-up of 2025 events – which includes plenty of new and returning favorites.

What’s Happening:

  • Get ready for 2025 as Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled its thrilling slate of memorable events, all-new adventures, celebratory family programs and familiar popular events that translate to an ideal schedule of must-do experiences for guests.
  • We of course have all the returning favorites, such as Halloween Horror Nights, Holidays at Universal and the 4th of July Celebration, in addition to lots of offerings celebrating Pass Members.
  • New for 2025 is a new summer event taking place from June 14th-August 10th, as well as the previously announced Universal Fan Fest Nights, which takes place on select evenings from April 25th-May 18th.
  • Here’s the complete line-up of events:
    • Pass Member Bonus Benefits – February 1st-March 20th
    • Butterbeer Season – March 1st-May 31st
    • Universal Fan Fest Nights – select nights, April 25th-May 18th
    • Pass Member Collectible Giveaway – May 1st-31st
    • Pass Member Park Takeover – June
    • New Summer Event – June 14th-August 10th
    • 4th of July Celebration – July 4th
    • Back to Hogwarts – August-September 1st
    • Pass Member Appreciation Days – August 15th-September 30th
    • Halloween Horror Nights – select nights, September 4th-November 2nd
    • Pass Member Collectible Giveaway – November 1st-30th
    • Holidays at Universal – November & December
    • Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover – December
    • Eve – December 31st
  • To make the most out of your trips to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2025, the park is currently offering savings of up to $50 on an Annual or Season Pass now through April 23rd, 2025, when purchasing online.

