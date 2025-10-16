Universal Orlando Resort Offers New Pre-Paid Parking Discount
Save a few dollars on your next visit by purchasing parking online before you arrive.
Universal Orlando Resort has quietly rolled out a new option for guests driving to the resort, allowing them to pre-pay for self-parking and save off the cost at the toll plaza.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando now offers a pre-paid option for regular self-parking, saving guests $3.
- Pre-Paid Regular Self-Parking: $32 (tax included).
- At Parking Toll Plaza: $35 (tax included).
- This new option can be found on the Universal Orlando website under the "Extras & Events" tab when purchasing tickets.
- The Main Parking Garage serves Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk.
- The pre-paid parking discount is also valid at the separate Universal Epic Universe parking lot.
Know Before You Park
- Universal typically offers several parking tiers at the toll plaza. While Regular is the most common, guests can also often choose Prime Parking, which offers a spot on a lower level closer to the escalators and moving walkways. There is also Valet Parking available. Prices for these options are higher and can fluctuate.
- The two main massive parking garages are divided into sections named after Universal characters to help you remember where you parked (e.g., Spider-Man, Cat in the Hat, Jurassic Park). Be sure to take a photo of your section and row number!
- Historically, Universal has often offered free self-parking for all guests after 6:00 p.m. on most nights (unless there is a special event), or about 2 hours prior to park closing. This is subject to change so always check the official Universal Orlando Resort website for the most current policies before your visit.
More Universal Orlando News:
- WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Scares Guests In Character at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights
- Fire Erupts Amidst Demolition of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Orlando
- Epic Universe Celebrates Its First Holiday Season: Universal Orlando Announces New and Returning Holiday Offerings
- Epic Universe Sets Reopening Plan for Stardust Racers Following Tragic Guest Death
- "Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks" Peacock Documentary Delayed Once Again
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com