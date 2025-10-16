Universal Orlando Resort Offers New Pre-Paid Parking Discount

Save a few dollars on your next visit by purchasing parking online before you arrive.

Universal Orlando Resort has quietly rolled out a new option for guests driving to the resort, allowing them to pre-pay for self-parking and save off the cost at the toll plaza.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando now offers a pre-paid option for regular self-parking, saving guests $3. Pre-Paid Regular Self-Parking: $32 (tax included). At Parking Toll Plaza: $35 (tax included).

This new option can be found on the Universal Orlando website

The Main Parking Garage serves Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk.

The pre-paid parking discount is also valid at the separate Universal Epic Universe

Know Before You Park

Universal typically offers several parking tiers at the toll plaza. While Regular is the most common, guests can also often choose Prime Parking, which offers a spot on a lower level closer to the escalators and moving walkways. There is also Valet Parking available. Prices for these options are higher and can fluctuate.

The two main massive parking garages are divided into sections named after Universal characters to help you remember where you parked (e.g., Spider-Man, Cat in the Hat, Jurassic Park). Be sure to take a photo of your section and row number!

Historically, Universal has often offered free self-parking for all guests after 6:00 p.m. on most nights (unless there is a special event), or about 2 hours prior to park closing. This is subject to change so always check the official Universal Orlando Resort website for the most current policies before your visit.

