WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Scares Guests In Character at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

Some lucky guests got the chance to witness Alexa Bliss in The Horror of the Wyatt Sicks haunted house.

WWE fans recently got a fun treat at Halloween Horror Nights, as a WWE superstar tapped in to become a part of The Horror of the Wyatt Sicks haunted house.

What’s Happening:

This year at Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts, guests can enjoy the WWE-themed haunted house, The Horror of the Wyatt Sicks

Over at Universal Orlando, WWE superstar Alexa Bliss recently dropped by to give guests a scary-good surprise by reprising her character and becoming a scareactor in the haunted house.

With the incredible makeup work that HHN teams do, if it wasn’t for the camera crew, I think most guests would be hard-pressed to notice it was actually Alexa Bliss!

WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks transports guests into the maniacal minds of one of the most disturbing and disruptive groups in WWE history.

Check out some video and photo highlights of Alexa Bliss’ surprise and chilling appearance below.

And below, check out some of our own video highlights of The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks from both coasts!

Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Studios Florida. Find out more about this year’s event by perusing our HHN 34 tag

