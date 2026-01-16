Perry Russom Expands His Role at ABC News as New York Based Correspondent

Russom also becomes the co-anchor for WABC-TV’s weekend editions of "Eyewitness News."

Perry Russom will be getting an expanded role at ABC News, serving as an ABC News correspondent based in New York, while also joining WABC-TV New York for weekend editions of Eyewitness News.

What's Happening:

Perry Russom's role at ABC News is expanding, with the reporter becoming a correspondent for ABC News based in New York.

He also joins ABC7/WABC-TV New York as the morning co-anchor of Eyewitness News on Saturday and Sunday alongside Michelle Charlesworth.

Russom, most recently a multiplatform reporter for ABC News based in Washington, D.C., has played a key role in the network’s coverage of major national and international stories, including the midair crash at Reagan National Airport, the 2024 Republican National Convention and Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse.

Prior to joining ABC News, Russom was a reporter at CNBC, notably covering the humanitarian crisis on the Ukraine–Poland border, the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Fort Myers.

Earlier in his career, Russom was based in Boston at WBTS-TV, where he earned three regional Emmy Awards. Russom’s first job was as a desk assistant at KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia at just 18 years old.

What They're Saying:

Marilu Galvez, WABC-TV president and general manager: “We’re excited to welcome Perry to Eyewitness News Weekend in this new role. His on-air presence, collaborative approach and dedication to covering the communities he’s called home, make him a tremendous addition to the team.”

Texas Cold Case Cracked:

After taking a month-long break, ABC News Studios' streaming-exclusive docuseries IMPACT x Nightline is back with a brand-new episode – now available on Hulu.

This week, IMPACT x Nightline explores the story of a young Texas mother who was brutally murdered, whose her case went cold for 34 years, until a bunch of college students blew it wide open.

ABC News correspondent John Quiñones investigates Cynthia Gonzalez’s case and speaks with the people at the heart of the story

IMPACT x Nightline: Never See You Again is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.