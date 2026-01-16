Perry Russom Expands His Role at ABC News as New York Based Correspondent
Russom also becomes the co-anchor for WABC-TV’s weekend editions of "Eyewitness News."
Perry Russom will be getting an expanded role at ABC News, serving as an ABC News correspondent based in New York, while also joining WABC-TV New York for weekend editions of Eyewitness News.
What's Happening:
- Perry Russom's role at ABC News is expanding, with the reporter becoming a correspondent for ABC News based in New York.
- He also joins ABC7/WABC-TV New York as the morning co-anchor of Eyewitness News on Saturday and Sunday alongside Michelle Charlesworth.
- Russom, most recently a multiplatform reporter for ABC News based in Washington, D.C., has played a key role in the network’s coverage of major national and international stories, including the midair crash at Reagan National Airport, the 2024 Republican National Convention and Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse.
- Prior to joining ABC News, Russom was a reporter at CNBC, notably covering the humanitarian crisis on the Ukraine–Poland border, the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Fort Myers.
- Earlier in his career, Russom was based in Boston at WBTS-TV, where he earned three regional Emmy Awards. Russom’s first job was as a desk assistant at KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia at just 18 years old.
What They're Saying:
- Marilu Galvez, WABC-TV president and general manager: “We’re excited to welcome Perry to Eyewitness News Weekend in this new role. His on-air presence, collaborative approach and dedication to covering the communities he’s called home, make him a tremendous addition to the team.”
