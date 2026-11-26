Need a Thanksgiving Parade to Watch? Catch Philadelphia’s 6abc Dunkin’ Parade on Disney+
Mickey and Minnie are among the scheduled guests as Philadelphia’s parade goes ahead this Turkey Day.
With the famed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade getting delayed, Philadelphia’s 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade is still set to march on Thursday, November 26 — although the giant helium balloons will stay grounded.
What's Happening:
- The 107th annual Thanksgiving parade in Philadelphia is on, and viewers can catch the event on TV or on streaming.
- While organizers decided not to fly the helium balloons because of the weather, the rest of the parade is moving forward.
- The change will affect the planned return of the Good Morning America Ray balloon, which debuted in last year’s parade.
- However, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are still among the scheduled guests.
- Here’s how to watch (all times Eastern):
- 8:30 a.m.: A half-hour preview airs on 6abc-TV and its streaming platforms.
- 9 a.m.–noon: Live parade coverage airs on 6abc and streams on Disney+, Hulu, ABC News Live, 6abc.com and the station’s apps.
- Rick Williams and Alicia Vitarelli host the broadcast, joined by Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Maggie Kent. Good Morning America First Look co-anchors Hanna Battah and Sophie Flay are also scheduled to appear in the broadcast booth.
- The announced lineup includes:
- Special guests: Rick Hearst of General Hospital, William Stanford Davis of Abbott Elementary, Michael James Scott of Scrubs and Carson Kressley.
- Musical performers: Debbie Gibson, Club Nouveau, Bianca Ryan, Anita Ward and American Idol finalist Jordan McCullough.
- Philadelphia performers: The Philadelphia Orchestra, Philly Pops, Philadelphia Ballet and Philadanco.
- As for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from New York, NBC will broadcast the 2025 parade on Thanksgiving Day, with the 2026 edition set to step off on Saturday instead.