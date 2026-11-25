Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed Due to Storm
NBC will air a replay of the 2025 parade on Thursday morning.
The milestone 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is already one to remember, making history as it has been postponed due to weather for the first time ever.
What's Happening:
- In an unprecedented move, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has been postponed due to inclement weather.
- Many eyes have been watching the incoming storms that are set to arrive in the city, including those planning the event and have ultimately decided to postpone the milestone 100th anniversary of the event to Saturday, November 28th, 2026.
- Those tuning in to watch on Thanksgiving morning (November 26) will see a rerun of the 2025 parade.
- NBC has said that they made the decision alongside Macy's and New York City in the interest of safety not only for the participants of the parade, but also its spectators throughout the city.
- A Nor'easter is taking shape and arriving in the city on late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, moving out into the Atlantic Ocean later in the weekend. The forecast is calling for sustained winds up to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph, increasing throughout the day.
- NBC has not revealed additional details at this time regarding the Saturday event.
Disney fans will now have to wait just a bit longer to see balloons that were promised for the annual event, including:
- A new Sorcerer Mickey balloon, which was previewed at Disneyland Resort.
- A new Bluey balloon inspired by the Christmas episode Christmas Swim.
- The return of Disney Cruise Line’s Magic Meets the Seas float, with Captain Mickey, Captain Minnie, First Mate Goofy and other Disney characters.
- Additionally, Universal Orlando Resort will be debuting their new balloon of Earl the Squirrel on the new date as well.
- This marks the first time that the parade has ever been postponed. In one previous year - 1971 - the balloons were grounded and did not take flight due to a similar mix of rain and high winds. In 2020 during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was a TV only event and took place only around the Herald Square Macy's location.
- This significant centennial anniversary of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to have 100 of their trademark large balloons, as well as a special All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration, which will feature performers from new and long-running Broadway productions in a special 10-minute medley.
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