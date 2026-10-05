A New Bluey Balloon is Coming to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Bluey is one of the most popular characters in media today, so it makes sense that the little blue pup would make an appearance at one of the biggest holiday traditions we have. Bluey is coming back to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this year she's coming back with a brand new balloon.

What's Happening:

This year will be the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Bluey will be celebrating with a brand new balloon.

Inspired by the Christmas episode "Christmas Swim," Bluey will appear with a Christmas crown. Check out this mock-up released.

Featuring a unique pose designed by Ludo Studio and created by Macy's Parade Studio's team of artists, the balloon measures 47-feet long, 27.8-feet wide and 47.2-feet tall.

The balloon won't be the only way that Bluey appears at the parade, as Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack, the voices of Chili and Bandit, will be in attendance at the parade in person.

This will be the second Bluey balloon to appear in the parade. A previous one debuted in 2022.

What They're Saying:

Jordan Dabby, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade producer: “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creates tradition and can’t-miss holiday celebrations for millions of fans around the world. As one of the world’s most beloved characters, Bluey has captured the hearts of families across generations. We are thrilled to welcome her back for our 100th Parade as she once again takes flight above New York City, continuing a cherished Thanksgiving tradition.”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creates tradition and can’t-miss holiday celebrations for millions of fans around the world. As one of the world’s most beloved characters, Bluey has captured the hearts of families across generations. We are thrilled to welcome her back for our 100th Parade as she once again takes flight above New York City, continuing a cherished Thanksgiving tradition.” Suzy Raia, EVP of Global Consumer Products at BBC Studios: “Bluey and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade share something special: they bring generations together. We’re honored to celebrate the Parade’s 100th anniversary in New York City with a festive new Bluey balloon and be part of a holiday tradition enjoyed by millions.”

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