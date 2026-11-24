A psychiatrist diagnoses Sonny with Capgras syndrome, but a heart-shaped necklace, a second dolphin toy, and his lost phone make him wonder whether his mind is really the problem.

After confronting his estranged Aunt Tracy in last week's episode of Hulu's Phony, Sonny has finally accepted that the woman raising him is his mother, Ellen. In Episode 7, a psychiatrist gives his paranoia a name, and Sonny tries to get his life back to normal. But an altered necklace, a misremembered school play, and discoveries at the pond suggest the problem may not be all in his head. Here's a recap of Episode 7.

Episode 7: "What Comes Up?" - Written by Vera Santamaria

Sonny Cooke (Sam Nivola) is getting therapy. The Psychiatrist (Jennifer Khoe) diagnoses him with Capgras Syndrome, a rare condition where a person thinks someone or something close to them has been replaced by an imposter. She gives him exercises to perform with his mom where they talk for 10 minutes without seeing each other, since the syndrome primarily affects visual cues. She also refers him to an EMDR Therapist (Paul Jarrett), where Sonny’s eyes follow a white light moving back and forth while he talks and answers the repeated question, “What comes up?”

We see Sonny try to get back to normal, telling his best friend Vogel (Maliq Johnson) about his diagnosis while helping him rehearse for the school play audition. Vogel auditions for Mr. Martin (Duncan Martin), who seems to cut him off as soon as he starts. Sonny watches from the audience, and so does Sofia (Mellany Barros), Vogel’s crush, the whole reason he wants to be in the play.

Sonny finds Weldon (Colter Lee) in the halls and apologizes for roping him into his delusions. Weldon doesn’t buy that this is all in Sonny’s head, but Sonny insists it was. He promises to keep hanging out with him now that their investigation is over, and asks Weldon to join him and Mallory for a movie this weekend. Weldon tells Sonny that they can’t; Mallory is getting baptized. Sonny is confused because he thought Mallory didn’t believe, but Weldon tells him she’s gotten closer to his family after seeing Sonny’s crisis. Sonny looks out the window and sees the blue van start to drive away.

Sonny explains to Chloe (Mahaela Park) what was going on with him. She asks if Vogel and Mallory knew, and she’s upset when he confirms that he told his other friends but kept this from her. He says he was trying to protect her, but she feels like he didn’t allow his girlfriend to be there for him.

Weldon goes to Sharla (Meera Syal) and tells her that Sonny now believes this was all in his head. She acts like she doesn’t care, saying if Sonny is happy, she’s happy. Weldon asks if he can borrow one of her tracking dogs to search around the pond. She says it’s none of her business where he goes if he wants to take Nash for a walk.

We see Ellen (Connie Britton) at home doing laundry. As she empties pockets, she finds the photo Mallory took at Eric and Tracy’s house: baby Sonny with his mom and dad. She looks concerned to have found it.

Sonny watches Vogel rehearse for the play after school. When he helps hold a door open for a stagehand (Rakhi Sharma), he notices a framed display showcasing the school’s production of Mary Poppins. He remembers the dead body party, where he told Vogel he saw Sofia play the “practically perfect” nanny in the school play. But as he looks at himself in the photos, he feels out of place.

At breakfast the next morning, Sonny tells Ellen that he’s still feeling off. They decide to do their exercise, set a timer for 10 minutes, and sit in a kitty corner around a wall. Ellen tells Sonny she found the picture in his pocket. He explains how he got it. She opens up about his father, saying he wasn’t a bad guy, just misguided. His father was a successful grocery chain owner, and he never felt like he could live up to his expectations. He worked in construction and was doing well until he started staying out with his friends and drinking at the pond. He fell into depression and left town. Sonny asks Ellen whether his dad tried to see him while he was in the hospital, since Vogel said she saw him talking to a man. She confirms that it was him. Sonny doesn’t really want to talk to his dad, but thinks it might be good to understand his mental health history. During the conversation, Sonny was feeling good, but when the timer ends and he looks at his mom, he still feels off.

Chloe is in class when she hears Sonny yelling outside. She looks out the window and sees him running toward a blue van, shouting at the driver, then backing away, embarrassed, when he realizes it’s just a woman (Lynette Kissoon) delivering balloons for a party. She finds Sonny in the halls and asks for more details. He tells her he’s seen the van before, including at the House of Dog. When she asks when he went there, and who he went with, she learns about the day he skipped school with Mallory. “You have a crush on her,” she says, and Sonny hesitantly denies it. He dodges the question a second time, so she breaks up with him. She takes off the necklace he gave her in ceramics class, a yellow heart. He stares at it, confused, because he remembers making her a yellow star.

At his next EMDR session, with both therapists present, he tells them about issues that seem beyond just thinking his mom has been replaced. He tells them how he gave Chloe a star necklace, but she gave him back one with a heart. He tells them how he remembers seeing the school play of Mary Poppins, but he wasn't a chimney sweep in it. And ever since the accident, there’s a stair in his house that he often trips on, like it’s changed somehow. This time, when the therapist asks, “What comes up?” Sonny gets frustrated. His psychiatrist says she believes they’ve misdiagnosed him. As the clinicians step away to discuss, Sonny texts Weldon to tell him the diagnosis no longer fits.

Mallory (Grace Brennan) drives Sonny to the beaver pond to find Weldon. She tells Sonny he seems a lot better since he’s dropped the dead body stuff. As he gets out of the car, she asks to join him, and they walk through the woods together toward the pond. She heard about the breakup and asks Sonny why he didn’t tell Chloe everything. Sonny counters, asking why Mallory is going forward with the baptism when she doesn’t really believe, encouraging her not to do it. “Why would you change something about yourself just to make people happy?” he questions. She feels judged and gets upset, asking Sonny to get Weldon off this crazy case as she walks away.

Sonny finds Weldon, who has Nash sniffing for decomposition while he uses a metal detector around the pond. Sonny tells him about the necklace, Mary Poppins production photos, and the stairs. “Sounds like a glitch in the Matrix,” Weldon tells him, believing in alternate realities that converge. His metal detector chimes and he starts to dig, finding a blue dolphin vibrator. Sonny tells him it was in his car the night of the accident, and Weldon thinks it’s a back massager like his mom’s. Then Nash comes over with an identical blue dolphin toy. Sonny is confused because there was only one in his SUV.

At dinner, Sonny asks Ellen why she doesn’t do the “I love you” shoulder squeeze anymore. She’s confused and doesn’t remember ever doing it, but offers to start if he wants. It makes Sonny cry. She takes his hand and promises to always be there for him. She acknowledges that she’s also working on letting people in when she feels scared.

Sonny attends Mallory’s baptism. Her father, Pastor Alan (Kurt Evans), introduces Mallory’s speech, where she says faith is a path, not a destination, and that it’s okay to have doubts. The benefit is having a place you can go to figure things out. “When we emerge from the baptismal waters into a life of faith and service, we are still very much in the world, but we are no longer of the world,” Pastor Alan says during his sermon.

Afterward, Sonny drives to an overlook and steps out of the car with a plastic bag. He pulls out the two dolphin vibrators and chucks them over the edge, like his own baptism, washing the confusion away.

Nash alerts Weldon to something by the pond. Digging, Weldon finds a cellphone with “Bobo” written on the case. Sonny’s missing phone from before the crash.

As Sonny drives home, he passes the blue van parked outside of a cabin. He pulls over and rushes inside, calling for his mom. “Honey, it’s…” Ellen says, standing next to a man (Alessandro Nivola). “...Your dad’s here.”

Next episode: "You've Got a Good Life" (Season Finale), streaming Tuesday, December 1st, on Hulu.

Sonny struggles to move forward as surprising revelations from an unlikely visitor send him spiraling. He and Mallory make plans for a date, but Sonny’s revelations pull them apart and propel him toward a shocking discovery.