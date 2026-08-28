"Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu" Stop-Motion Animated Series Coming to Disney XD and Disney+

Early episodes of the original "Pokémon" animated series are also now streaming via Disney+.

Disney fans may not associate the long-running Pokémon franchise with the company, but a new distribution deal ensures a partnership that will begin to enforce that connection. It includes both the original late-90s Pokémon animated series and a newly announced stop-motion show called Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu from Aardman Animations. Read below for further details.

What's happening:

An all-new stop-motion animated series entitled Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is coming to Disney XD and Disney+ sometime in 2027 . You can watch the trailer for the series below.

. You can watch the trailer for the series below. The series is being created by Aardman Animations (Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep) and will follow Sirfetch’d and Pichu as they embark on an epic journey through the Galar Region.

As of today, Disney+ is also streaming 22 episodes of Pokémon the Series: The Beginning from 1997-1998, as part of a just-announced global distribution deal with The Pokémon Company International. That classic series began airing on Disney XD earlier this month.

What they're saying:

Disney Kids & Family President Ayo Davis: “Pokémon has that rare ability to mean something to longtime fans while continuing to feel completely relevant to young audiences today. This new series Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu brings Aardman’s signature stop-motion artistry with a bold, playful new perspective to this beloved world, giving audiences a fresh way to experience the characters they know and love. Along with Pokémon the Series: The Beginning, these series are powerful additions to Disney XD and Disney+.”

“Pokémon has that rare ability to mean something to longtime fans while continuing to feel completely relevant to young audiences today. This new series Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu brings Aardman’s signature stop-motion artistry with a bold, playful new perspective to this beloved world, giving audiences a fresh way to experience the characters they know and love. Along with Pokémon the Series: The Beginning, these series are powerful additions to Disney XD and Disney+.” Pokémon’s Director of Original Animation Phil Rynda: “These stories, full of adventure and heroism, all told from the perspective of Pokémon is made even more exciting through the lens of the incredible filmmakers at Aardman. Audiences will be delighted getting to know the Sirfetch'd & Pichu, and wonderful cast of Pokémon, featured in this series. Aardman has brought Galar to life in a way that makes you feel like you can smell the air, touch the tree bark, and want to adventure alongside our series heroes.”

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