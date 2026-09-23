Watch the Trailer for "Ray Gunn," the Latest Animated Movie From "Incredibles" Director Brad Bird

Bird's newest film is coming to both theaters and Netflix.

The Incredibles director Brad Bird's next animated film, Ray Gunn, is coming to both theaters and to Netflix in December and now we've got the first full trailer for it.

What's Happening:

The trailer is here for Ray Gunn, the latest animated movie from Brad Bird, the acclaimed director behind The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and Incredibles 2, along with live-action films like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Tomorrowland.

Bird made the film for Skydance Animation and Netflix, marking the first animated movie he's done for any studio other than Pixar since he made his feature debut with 1999's The Iron Giant for Warner Bros; even as it reunites him with former Pixar CCO turned Skydance Animation head, John Lasseter.

Bird has previously noted that Ray Gunn is a concept he's been developing for decades.

Sam Rockwell -- who's having a busy morning when it comes to movie trailer debuts -- voices the title character, a private eye investigating a murder in the city of Metropia, for what's described as "an alternate future as seen from 1939."

The film features Rockwell's Iron Man 2 co-star, Scarlett Johansson, as a femme fatale type, in this noir-infused retro future. Tom Waits voicies Ray's one-eyed alien partner.

About the Movie (More like Ray Fun!):

With Netflix experimenting with more theatrical releases, Ray Gunn will first debut on 70mm screens on December 4, 2026, before arriving on the streaming service itself two weeks later, on December 18.

Bird directs from a script from himself and Matthew Robbins, while the voice cast also features Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Chernus, Kether Donohue, Michelle Rodriguez, Aasif Mandvi, Matt Jones, Kathryn Hunter, John Ratzenberger, Justin Peck, and Patton Oswalt.

Brad's go-to composer, Michael Giacchino, provides the score for Ray Gunn.

Bird is not returning as director for 2028's Incredibles 3, but is serving as a co-writer and executive producer on the project, while Peter Sohn (Elemental) -- a frequent collaborator of Bird's -- will direct that sequel.