Netflix Drops Second Trailer for Brad Bird's "Ray Gunn"

The film premieres in select theaters (including rare 70 mm screenings) December 4 before streaming globally on Netflix December 18.
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Netflix has released a second official trailer for Ray Gunn, the upcoming animated sci-fi mystery from The Incredibles and Ratatouille director Brad Bird.

What’s Happening: 

  • Netflix has released the second official trailer for Ray Gunn, offering a new look at the upcoming animated sci-fi noir adventure from director Brad Bird and Skydance Animation.
  • The new trailer shows more of the film's mysterious storyline, showcasing the retro-futuristic city of Metropia, where humans and aliens coexist among towering Art Deco skyscrapers, flying cars, and futuristic technology.
  • Set in an alternate future imagined from the perspective of 1939, the film follows Raymond Gunn (Sam Rockwell), an old-fashioned private detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving aliens, murder, and a glamorous superstar named Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson).
  • The latest trailer reveals more about Ray's investigation, including his involvement with Venus Nova and the dangerous characters inhabiting Metropia's criminal underworld.

  • Joining Rockwell and Johansson in the voice cast are Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Rodriguez, Patton Oswalt, and John Ratzenberger, among others.
  • Bird, who previously directed Pixar's The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and Incredibles 2, has been developing Ray Gunn for more than 30 years.
  • The filmmaker co-wrote the screenplay with Matthew Robbins, with music composed by longtime collaborator Michael Giacchino.
  • Alongside the second trailer, Netflix has also unveiled a new poster and additional images from the upcoming film. 
  • Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had the chance to check out the film ahead of its premiere! Make sure you check out his review
  • Ray Gunn will debut in select theaters on December 4, 2026, including limited 70mm screenings, before arriving on Netflix on December 18.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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