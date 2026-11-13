Netflix Drops Second Trailer for Brad Bird's "Ray Gunn"
The film premieres in select theaters (including rare 70 mm screenings) December 4 before streaming globally on Netflix December 18.
Netflix has released a second official trailer for Ray Gunn, the upcoming animated sci-fi mystery from The Incredibles and Ratatouille director Brad Bird.
What’s Happening:
- Netflix has released the second official trailer for Ray Gunn, offering a new look at the upcoming animated sci-fi noir adventure from director Brad Bird and Skydance Animation.
- The new trailer shows more of the film's mysterious storyline, showcasing the retro-futuristic city of Metropia, where humans and aliens coexist among towering Art Deco skyscrapers, flying cars, and futuristic technology.
- Set in an alternate future imagined from the perspective of 1939, the film follows Raymond Gunn (Sam Rockwell), an old-fashioned private detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving aliens, murder, and a glamorous superstar named Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson).
- The latest trailer reveals more about Ray's investigation, including his involvement with Venus Nova and the dangerous characters inhabiting Metropia's criminal underworld.
- Joining Rockwell and Johansson in the voice cast are Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Rodriguez, Patton Oswalt, and John Ratzenberger, among others.
- Bird, who previously directed Pixar's The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and Incredibles 2, has been developing Ray Gunn for more than 30 years.
- The filmmaker co-wrote the screenplay with Matthew Robbins, with music composed by longtime collaborator Michael Giacchino.
- Alongside the second trailer, Netflix has also unveiled a new poster and additional images from the upcoming film.
- Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had the chance to check out the film ahead of its premiere! Make sure you check out his review.
- Ray Gunn will debut in select theaters on December 4, 2026, including limited 70mm screenings, before arriving on Netflix on December 18.
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