Netflix Drops Second Trailer for Brad Bird's "Ray Gunn"

The film premieres in select theaters (including rare 70 mm screenings) December 4 before streaming globally on Netflix December 18.

Netflix has released a second official trailer for Ray Gunn, the upcoming animated sci-fi mystery from The Incredibles and Ratatouille director Brad Bird.

What’s Happening:

Netflix has released the second official trailer for Ray Gunn, offering a new look at the upcoming animated sci-fi noir adventure from director Brad Bird and Skydance Animation.

The new trailer shows more of the film's mysterious storyline, showcasing the retro-futuristic city of Metropia, where humans and aliens coexist among towering Art Deco skyscrapers, flying cars, and futuristic technology.

Set in an alternate future imagined from the perspective of 1939, the film follows Raymond Gunn (Sam Rockwell), an old-fashioned private detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving aliens, murder, and a glamorous superstar named Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson).

The latest trailer reveals more about Ray's investigation, including his involvement with Venus Nova and the dangerous characters inhabiting Metropia's criminal underworld.

Joining Rockwell and Johansson in the voice cast are Tom Waits, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Rodriguez, Patton Oswalt, and John Ratzenberger, among others.

Bird, who previously directed Pixar's The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and Incredibles 2, has been developing Ray Gunn for more than 30 years.

The filmmaker co-wrote the screenplay with Matthew Robbins, with music composed by longtime collaborator Michael Giacchino.

Alongside the second trailer, Netflix has also unveiled a new poster and additional images from the upcoming film.

Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had the chance to check out the film ahead of its premiere! Make sure you check out his review.

Ray Gunn will debut in select theaters on December 4, 2026, including limited 70mm screenings, before arriving on Netflix on December 18.

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