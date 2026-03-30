Immersive Review: "Send Help" Escape Room Experience Thrills WonderCon 2026 Attendees as Movie Hits Home Media

This past weekend at WonderCon 2026 in Anaheim, California, Laughing Place was invited to participate in an immersive escape room experience themed around the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios' movie Send Help from filmmaker Sam Raimi. Below are my brief recap and review of this experience.

The Send Help experience was located on the WonderCon exhibit hall floor in the Anaheim Convention Center all weekend long, and I was able to join a group early Friday afternoon. For those who did not manage to snag reservations for the experience, a standby line was also available. Helpful attendees from 20th Century Studios were on hand to answer any questions and to assemble the groups before they headed into the walled-off space of the actual escape room.

Once inside, our team of eight split up into four smaller groups of two, each of which tackled one of the mini-puzzles that would later combine to unlock the final challenge. We were given 15 total minutes to complete our tasks and escape, and of course each puzzle was themed to the events of Send Help, in which Rachel McAdams's bookish, socially inept character Linda Liddle is stranded on a seemingly deserted island with her dismissive, obnoxious boss Bradley Preston (played by Dylan O'Brien in the film). My partner and I were put in charge of solving a word-scramble puzzle, which we were able to accomplish relatively quickly, although its solution required some nudging on the part of one of the attendants because of an element that I felt was just a tad misleading, but I won't spoil what exactly that was just in case this experience pops up elsewhere.

Then once all four mini-puzzles were solved, each smaller group was rewarded with keys that unlocked a large bag that was place in the middle of a central table. Inside the bag were pieces of the final puzzle, and after they were assembled they spelled out... you guessed it from the included images... the title of the film Send Help.

For a 15-minute rapid-fire experience that was included with the price of admission to WonderCon 2026, I thought this Send Help escape room was a lot of fun. It was nice to be able to make some new friends among my fellow team members, and collaborating on coming up with the solutions was a fast-paced thrill with some clever and funny callbacks to the plot of the movie along the way (the puzzles did include some spoilers for the events of the film). The attendants were kind enough to take group photos of our team with all of our various phones and cameras, and after exiting there were also photo op signs we could use to proclaim our success. I'm not sure of any plans for this experience to travel to other conventions or events, but if it does I'd recommend checking it out, in addition to watching the movie now that it has reached its home release.

Send Help is now available on digital home media, and will be released 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, April 21.