Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 564 - Skywalking Pop-Up Trivia Takes Over Fan Expo Anaheim

What do you do when you don't have time to attend Fan Expo Anaheim? Create your own event!

Feeling a serious case of FOMO, Richard came up with a last-minute idea inspired by David Letterman’s “Man on the Street” segments: take Skywalking Through Neverland on the road with our mobile stage, some great prizes, and a whole lot of Star Wars and pop culture trivia.

In just a couple of hours outside the Anaheim Convention Center, Richard and Sarah reunited with members of the Skywalking Force, met lots of new friends, and challenged fans to test their geek knowledge. It turned out so much better than we expected!

Best of all, this is just the beginning. Everything in this episode leads to a BIG announcement on July 3rd, with next week's episode revealing even more.

Have we teased you enough yet?

Subscribe so you don't miss next week's exciting reveal, and be sure to follow us on social media for the July 3 announcement!

Featured In This Episode

Tiffany Ellinger – Cosplay Trivia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tiffany_ellingerTikTok (Vervain Vault): https://www.tiktok.com/@vervainvault

– Cosplay Trivia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tiffany_ellingerTikTok (Vervain Vault): https://www.tiktok.com/@vervainvault Oscar Flores & Dulce Garcia – "What's Wrong With This Picture?"

Hyperspace 3D Print on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperspace3dprint

– "What's Wrong With This Picture?" Hyperspace 3D Print on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperspace3dprint Crystal Aquino – "Everything But the Vowels"

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arkhampinup

– "Everything But the Vowels" Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arkhampinup Jerrell Hamilton – "What's Wrong With This Picture?"

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_jc_hammer

– "What's Wrong With This Picture?" Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_jc_hammer Tim, Renata, Emma & Owen Santens – "Sliced Appendages"

Instagram (Tales From the Collection): https://www.instagram.com/talesfromthecollection

– "Sliced Appendages" Instagram (Tales From the Collection): https://www.instagram.com/talesfromthecollection Jeff May – Trivia Challenge

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heytherejeffro2Podcast: Jeff Has Cool Friends

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About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.