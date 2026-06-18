Skywalking Through Neverland - Remembering Margaret Kerry: Our Fairy Podmother

This episode is a tribute to the one and only Margaret Kerry, the live-action reference model for Disney's Tinker Bell and our beloved Fairy Podmother.

Margaret passed away on June 11, 2026, at the age of 97, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of storytelling, creativity, and kindness. Since first appearing on Skywalking Through Neverland in 2014, Margaret shared memories from her remarkable career, discussed her book, reviewed Tinker Bell films, and offered heartfelt advice to listeners through our special “Ask Tink” segments.

In this compilation episode, we've gathered some of our favorite moments with Margaret, including highlights from our original 2014 two-part interview, an “Ask Tink” segment, and a touching conversation from 2020 after her move to North Carolina.

As a special bonus, you'll also see the presentation of a beautiful new set of fairy wings created for Margaret by Angelia Doyle of On Gossamer Wings.

Join us as we celebrate the life, legacy, and enduring magic of Margaret Kerry.

Thank you for everything, Margaret. You'll always be our Fairy Podmother.

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

“No one’s ever really gone” - Margaret Kerry lives on in these episodes:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

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