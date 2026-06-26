Skywalking Through Neverland - Shira Brie: The Original Mara Jade? | Classic Marvel Star Wars #60

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Classic Marvel Star Wars Comics is back! This week, Richard and Sarah Woloski break down Issue #60: “Shira’s Story,” originally released on March 16, 1982.

For those new to our CMSWC sub-series, we are working our way through the original Star Wars comic run published by Marvel from 1977 to 1986. Along the way, we share childhood memories, first-time reactions, artistic observations, and connections to later Star Wars films, series, novels, comics, video games, and even theme parks. Think of it as a Star Wars history lesson.

In this issue, “Shira’s Story”, Shira Brie takes center stage as Luke accompanies her to her homeworld of Shalyvane, where she reveals the tragic story of how the Empire destroyed her family and tribe. Meanwhile, the Rebels launch an attack using stolen Imperial TIE Fighters, Leia wrestles with her feelings about Luke and Shira growing closer, and we begin a discussion about why Shira remains such a fascinating fan-favorite character. You’ll also discover why our cover art contains flying banthas…

Issue 60: Shira's Story!

Release date: March 16th, 1982

March 16th, 1982 Written by: David Michelinie & Walt Simonson

David Michelinie & Walt Simonson Artwork by: Walt Simonson, Tom Palmer, Glynis Wein

Walt Simonson, Tom Palmer, Glynis Wein Coloring by: Don Warfield

Don Warfield Cover Art: Walt Simonson

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