Prime Video Debuts New Trailer for Spider-Man Series "Spider-Noir" in True-Hue Color and Authentic Black & White

This author will definitely be watching the series in black and white!

The second trailer has debuted for Prime Video's upcoming Spider-Noir series, once again in glorious "True-Hue Full Color" and "Authentic Black & White."

What's Happening:

The web will start to unravel next month when Prime Video debuts their new Spider-Man series, Spider-Noir, starring Nicholas Cage as Peter Parker variant Ben Reilly.

Like the show itself, the second trailer has been released in both a Black & White version (or "Authentic Black & White," as it's labeled) and a "True-Hue Full Color" version.

The new trailer gives us a look at Reilly's backstory, a lot of action, and the unique noir setting of the series. Personally, I recommend watching in black & white to get the full film noir experience.

Spider-Noir - Authentic Black & White Trailer

Spider-Noir - True-Hue Full Color Trailer

Spider-Noir follows an aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to confront his past life as the city’s only masked hero.

Joining Cage is an impressive ensemble, including Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston, with a deep bench of supporting players that reads like a noir all-star roster.

Along with the new trailer, we now have an official release date for the eight-part series: Wednesday, May 27.

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will direct the series and also serve as executive producer on the first two episodes.

Other executive producers include co-showrunners Oren Uziel (The Lost City) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), as well as the creative team behind Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

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