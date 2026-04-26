Prime Video Debuts New Trailer for Spider-Man Series "Spider-Noir" in True-Hue Color and Authentic Black & White

This author will definitely be watching the series in black and white!
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The second trailer has debuted for Prime Video's upcoming Spider-Noir series, once again in glorious "True-Hue Full Color" and "Authentic Black & White."

What's Happening:

  • The web will start to unravel next month when Prime Video debuts their new Spider-Man series, Spider-Noir, starring Nicholas Cage as Peter Parker variant Ben Reilly.
  • Like the show itself, the second trailer has been released in both a Black & White version (or "Authentic Black & White," as it's labeled) and a "True-Hue Full Color" version.
  • The new trailer gives us a look at Reilly's backstory, a lot of action, and the unique noir setting of the series. Personally, I recommend watching in black & white to get the full film noir experience.

Spider-Noir - Authentic Black & White Trailer

Spider-Noir - True-Hue Full Color Trailer

  • Spider-Noir follows an aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to confront his past life as the city’s only masked hero.
  • Joining Cage is an impressive ensemble, including Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston, with a deep bench of supporting players that reads like a noir all-star roster.
  • Along with the new trailer, we now have an official release date for the eight-part series: Wednesday, May 27.
  • Harry Bradbeer (FleabagKilling Eve) will direct the series and also serve as executive producer on the first two episodes.
  • Other executive producers include co-showrunners Oren Uziel (The Lost City) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), as well as the creative team behind Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

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