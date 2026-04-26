Prime Video Debuts New Trailer for Spider-Man Series "Spider-Noir" in True-Hue Color and Authentic Black & White
This author will definitely be watching the series in black and white!
The second trailer has debuted for Prime Video's upcoming Spider-Noir series, once again in glorious "True-Hue Full Color" and "Authentic Black & White."
What's Happening:
- The web will start to unravel next month when Prime Video debuts their new Spider-Man series, Spider-Noir, starring Nicholas Cage as Peter Parker variant Ben Reilly.
- Like the show itself, the second trailer has been released in both a Black & White version (or "Authentic Black & White," as it's labeled) and a "True-Hue Full Color" version.
- The new trailer gives us a look at Reilly's backstory, a lot of action, and the unique noir setting of the series. Personally, I recommend watching in black & white to get the full film noir experience.
Spider-Noir - Authentic Black & White Trailer
Spider-Noir - True-Hue Full Color Trailer
- Spider-Noir follows an aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to confront his past life as the city’s only masked hero.
- Joining Cage is an impressive ensemble, including Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston, with a deep bench of supporting players that reads like a noir all-star roster.
- Along with the new trailer, we now have an official release date for the eight-part series: Wednesday, May 27.
- Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will direct the series and also serve as executive producer on the first two episodes.
- Other executive producers include co-showrunners Oren Uziel (The Lost City) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), as well as the creative team behind Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.
More Marvel News:
- Marvel Comics is unleashing a brutal crossover that pits primal survival against calculated hunting instinct in Predator vs. The Planet of the Apes.
- 2026 is the 65th anniversary of the introduction of the Fantastic Four and Marvel is celebrating with a special oversized anniversary issue for the team.
- It took several years to happen, but Disney+ can now boast they have every single MCU movie released to date.
- After skipping a year, Marvel is ready to reclaim one of its most iconic stages at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.