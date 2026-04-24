"Predator vs. The Planet of the Apes" Brings a Brutal Sci-Fi Crossover to Marvel Comics

Two of science fiction’s most enduring franchises are about to collide, and it’s not going to be pretty. This summer, Marvel Comics is unleashing a brutal crossover that pits primal survival against calculated hunting instinct in Predator vs. The Planet of the Apes, a five-issue limited series that brings together two iconic worlds for the very first time.

What’s Happening:

Arriving this July in collaboration with 20th Century Studios, the series is written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Alan Robinson. Known for bold, character-driven storytelling, the creative team is diving headfirst into the deep mythology of both franchises, blending them into a high-stakes narrative that explores power, survival, and the cost of domination.

The premise wastes no time throwing readers into chaos. When a deadly Yautja, better known as a Predator, crash-lands on the ape-dominated world made famous by Planet of the Apes, the balance of power is immediately disrupted.

Humans, already living as second-class citizens, are caught in the middle when the ultimate hunters arrive. What begins as a rescue mission for astronaut Arch quickly spirals into a three-way war between humans, apes, and Yautja, each fighting for control in a world where survival is anything but guaranteed.

It’s a natural collision of themes. The Predator franchise has long explored the idea of the ultimate hunter, a technologically advanced species that thrives on tracking and eliminating the strongest prey. Meanwhile, Planet of the Apes has built its legacy on social hierarchy, evolution, and the fragile balance between civilization and savagery. Bringing the two together creates a narrative where intelligence, instinct, and brutality are constantly at odds.

For Pak, the crossover is as personal as it is ambitious. The writer has spoken about being deeply influenced by Planet of the Apes from a young age, and that passion carries into a story that aims to honor both franchises while pushing them into new territory.

The series doesn’t just rely on spectacle; it leans into the philosophical questions both properties are known for, including the nature of violence, the ethics of dominance, and what it truly means to be the apex species.

Visually, Robinson’s art is expected to amplify that intensity, capturing the raw physicality of the apes, the terrifying precision of the Yautja, and the vulnerability of the humans caught between them. Early cover art, including work by artists like Dan Panosian and Tim Seeley, hints at a story that’s as cinematic as it is savage.

The crossover also continues Marvel’s growing slate of stories based on 20th Century Studios properties, following recent titles that have successfully expanded these universes within comics. But Predator vs. The Planet of the Apes stands apart as a true event, one that merges two fully realized worlds rather than simply extending one.

Fans eager for a first look won’t have to wait long. A special prelude story will be available in ALIEN, PREDATOR & PLANET OF THE APES #1 CGD 2026, hitting participating comic shops on May 2, offering a glimpse at the chaos to come before the main series launches in July.

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