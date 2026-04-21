Starbucks Launches "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Character Menu
Four limited-time customizations inspired by the film's iconic characters are now available in the Starbucks app ahead of the May 1 theatrical release.
Starbucks has partnered with 20th Century Studios on a new character-inspired beverage collection tied to The Devil Wears Prada 2, available now in the Starbucks app ahead of the film's May 1 theatrical release.
What’s Happening:
- Four limited-time customizations themed to The Devil Wears Prada 2 are now available to order in the Starbucks app, each designed to reflect one of the film's iconic characters.
- The lineup breaks down as follows:
- Miranda's Signature Order — A Grande Caffè Latte, no foam, extra shot, extra hot, with nonfat milk. Runway-approved and decidedly non-negotiable.
- Andy's Cappuccino — A Grande Cappuccino with oat milk, two pumps of caramel syrup, and a dusting of cinnamon powder. For when you're running coffee across Manhattan and need something to keep you going.
- Nigel's Go-To Doppio — A Doppio Espresso con Panna with one pump of mocha sauce. Bold, sophisticated, finished with whipped cream. Gird your loins.
- Emily's Fave Iced Chai — A Grande Iced Chai Latte with almond milk, no classic syrup, and two pumps of sugar-free caramel. Because Emily knows exactly what she wants.
- Starbucks SVP of Global Marketing Erin Silvoy noted that "Starbucks has been part of The Devil Wears Prada universe since the original film," adding that the new collab gives fans a way to step into the moment, starting with their daily coffee.
- The partnership also builds on an earlier promotional campaign featuring Adrian Grenier — who played Nate in the 2006 original but is not returning for the sequel — in a Starbucks ad for the brand's new Energy Refreshers. In the spot, Grenier acknowledges his character's absence with a wink, suggesting it's probably best to leave Nate back in 2006.
- Starting April 24th, the Starbucks Reserve location inside New York City's Empire State Building will also offer copies of a limited-edition promotional Runway magazine — the film's signature fashion publication — giving fans an additional way to step inside the Devil Wears Prada universe before the movie opens.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1st.