Broken Lizard Hosts Star-Studded Premiere of "Super Troopers 3" During San Diego Comic-Con

Broken Lizard is back with another sequel to the group's most popular movie, set for release in theaters on August 7.

Following the conclusion of day one of SDCC 2026, the world premiere of Searchlight Pictures' Super Troopers 3 was held at the nearby AMC Mission Valley 20, featuring appearances from the film's ensemble cast.

As you can see above, attendees received the incredible The Trooper 130oz popcorn bucket, which will also be available at select movie theaters nationwide.

Members of the cast, part of the ensemble group Broken Lizard, were on hand to introduce the film.

Afterwards, the festivities moved to the "Behind the Badge" pop-up activation at Hasta Mañana Cantina in the Gaslamp Quarter, which included some light bites, cocktails, games and a DJ.

This Han Solo in Carbonite inspired moment will surely make more sense once we all can see the movie.

Speaking of seeing the movie, here are Benji's initial thoughts on Super Troopers 3.

Super Troopers 3 is the Toy Story 5 of raunchy comedies. The franchise Is able to deliver even after all this time. Hilarious and surprising. pic.twitter.com/qR832camhf — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) July 24, 2026

You can see more from the premiere and after party in the social video below – and be sure to catch Super Troopers 3 in theaters beginning August 7, 2026.

Be sure to follow our SDCC 2026 tag for continuing coverage throughout the weekend!