"The Champion’s Edge with Bonnie Bernstein" Highlights Former Female Athletes Leading Today's Industries
Bonnie Bernstein brings a new perspective to sports television by unveiling stories of female athletes turned leaders.
A new original unscripted sports-themed series, The Champion’s Edge with Bonnie Bernstein, is coming to ABC stations nationwide on May 9.
What's Happening:
- Produced by Hearst Media Production Group, the Rose Bowl Institute and Walk Swiftly Productions, The Champion’s Edge with Bonnie Bernstein will premiere Saturday, May 9, and will air weekend mornings on ABC stations nationwide as part of the Weekend Adventure educational/informational programming block.
- The Champion’s Edge with Bonnie Bernstein showcases women thriving in their professions who are harnessing life lessons learned as athletes to fuel their success. Each episode also offers practical tips in areas such as sports nutrition, mental preparation, and injury prevention.
- Some of the former athletes and power players featured in the series will include:
- ABC News chief meteorologist and former multisport high school athlete Ginger Zee
- pioneering neurosurgeon and former Yale soccer player Dr. Theresa Williamson
- ESPN broadcaster, Olympic gold medalist and Stanford University softball player Jessica Mendoza
- University of North Carolina field hockey coach, former player and five time NCAA field hockey champion Erin Matson
- chiropractor, biomechanist, Olympic sprinter and bobsledder, and former Houston track star Dr. Seun Adigun
- The host and creator of the series, Bonnie Bernstein, is an accomplished sports journalist who previously served as a reporter and studio host for ESPN, ABC and CBS Sports, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and college football and basketball.
- Times may vary depending where you live, so be sure to check your local listings.
What They're Saying:
- Bonnie Bernstein: "Research shows an overwhelming number of women thriving at the highest levels of industry and entrepreneurship played sports. It's not a coincidence," Bernstein said. "The Champion's Edge is dedicated to telling their stories, and helping raise awareness among athletes, and their parents and coaches, about the lifelong benefits of play."
- Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information: “Women’s sports are reaching unprecedented visibility and influence. This series builds on that momentum and delivers powerful stories that will inspire a new generation of leaders.”
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